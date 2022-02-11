There is this special time each night, just before I nod off to sleep, when I look back at the special moments and times that have graced my life, the memories that I will hold dear until my last days. Perhaps because it was so cold last week, I harkened back to our many summers on the lake and how they shaped my family’s lives.
Our version of paradise on Earth has been Maidstone Lake, a clean and pristine body of water nestled on a dirt road in eastern Essex County. Many years before my time, my grandfather built the camp on the north end of Maidstone, on a quiet inlet that welcomed bull frogs, delicate water lilies and the occasional loon. The bird, not me.
When my parents inherited the camp after my grandparents’ deaths, it became a true haven for them, a place where they lived half the year. Their routine was well known by my children, who often followed behind my mother, the Kingdom’s version of the Pied Piper, as she completed her daily tasks. At the crack of dawn, my mother would be out feeding the birds, with pie pans of bird seed scattered all over the lawn, my children in tow. I often wondered what the hummingbirds thought after my mother’s passing, when they arrived in the spring and her seven hooks for feeders were empty. She never looked at hungry chipmunks or squirrels as pests, often saying, “They are God’s creatures as well and they have to eat.”
My parents were exceptional grandparents, as if they were born for it, and each day was an adventure for her grandchildren who stayed at the camp. I didn’t learn until long after my mother’s passing how much my children missed my parents’ ritual of Koffee Kup donuts for breakfast, as my mom would tell my kids to eat them all before their mother awoke because “she knew you wouldn’t want us to have all that sugar.” I had to laugh out loud at their recounting of the story, because that was my mother to a T, a rebel to the end, hiding donut boxes in the cupboards.
There were often barbecues out at a stone grill my grandfather had fashioned, all of us enjoying the spoils of our labor: hot dogs, hamburgers and my mother’s famous potato salad. My dad never missed a dessert, always stating he would have a “sliver” of anything and everything that was offered. As the cloud of darkness enveloped us all each evening, you could hear the echoes of others, celebrating with their families down the lake and, if you were lucky, you’d hear the haunting cry of a loon, piercing the silence of a cool night.
Days were spent swimming in the lake, until our arms were tired and we felt water logged. There were always card games, once we ventured inside, that went long into the night, until a wave of tiredness finally forced us all off to bed. We would climb under the covers and wait for the baritone burping of the bull frogs to serenade us. Even as I think of those times, I feel like I’m immediately back there, where mom is peeling potatoes at the sink and my dad is adjusting the radio, desperately trying to find the station the Red Sox is on. I find myself being comforted and saddened at these memories, as they will never, again, be repeated.
I have lived in a number of other states during my life and no place, not even remotely, comes close to the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont in capturing my soul. The Kingdom has this extraordinary ability of allowing us to travel back in time as we live in the present. Each of us has our own Maidstone, a time and place that is special to us, and on a cold night, provide memories that warm our hearts.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
