This has been one of those weeks we have been dreaming of for months. With the windows and back-porch door open this sunny spring day, I don’t even mind the army of Asian Lady Beetles flying into my office. If they stick around long enough, knowing me, I will name them. Talking about sticking around…
Twenty-eight years ago this week, I was mulling over taking this chamber job. Encouraged to try for this post by my predecessor and good friend, Barbara Schoolcraft, I couldn’t imagine I would’ve stayed this long back then. My goal was to last 10 years and considering the fact that most chamber directors only stay three years and then leave, I felt 10 years would be more than enough. But I have stayed on because this is the best and most challenging job I have ever had.
I learned, early on, why that three-year point is significant, as almost everything hits you as a newcomer in that time, between not knowing the lay of the land or many of the people on it. By now, I not only know who is who but can predict what they are going to do before they even know it themselves. I’m no psychic but you just get to know people after meeting tens of thousands of them during your time at the chamber.
Despite my doing this job for almost three decades and this column for about two-thirds of that time, many folks still don’t know what a chamber does. Simply put, we strive to serve as the voice of business and our region’s economy, which is why we support the legislative breakfasts, put on Business Celebration events, publish tourism brochures, advocate for our members and companies in the region and so much more.
Many think we receive monies from municipalities, the state or federal governments, but we don’t receive a dime from any of those entities. We run, solely, on membership dues, sponsorships and fundraisers to survive, which, honestly, has been harder for some years, more than others. Cases in point are the Great Recession and pandemic, times that every chamber of commerce muddled through and would like to forget.
There has not been a day since the pandemic struck that I have felt much of any sense of normalcy of my chamber life before Covid. It is not just the fact I lost my dear coworker during this time but the whole nature of what we were and did before the virus hit and what we do now are quite different.
One of the ways we have changed, for the better I believe, is that we are even more responsive to the challenges and obstacles businesses face, through our efforts of the chamber’s Business Assistance Center. Has it meant we have had to put some projects on the back burner as we deal with the concerns of these companies? Yes, but it is better to put out the forest fires first and then circle back to the embers.
As I write this, the chamber is looking into some ways to upgrade our technology to better serve our members, researching grant opportunities to replace our web site and increasing our tourism promotional efforts. These initiatives are some of the bread-and-butter work we used to do and I am, personally, glad to return to some of these projects of old, albeit updated.
As we return to some sense of that normalcy that I so crave, it is important for you to know that we as a chamber could not have accomplished what we have in the past few years, including surviving, had it not been for our chamber members. We have been able to support the region due to the support of our members and their belief and confidence in us. Yes, there is, indeed, a reason I have stayed at this organization for so long, and it is because of our incredible members.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
