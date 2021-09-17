I get it. At 19 months into this blasted pandemic, we are getting weary and frustrated, despite our state, honestly, doing everything right. Beloved institutions are starting to close and we face yet another round of COVID-19, with numbers on the rise. To quote and modernize Thomas Paine’s words, “These are the times that try men’s and women’s souls.”
Nineteen months… with the end in sight still a question mark. Dear me. When I was thinking last night what to write, I decided you needed a break from powerhouse book revelations, a possible second insurrection and a fourth, or is it a fifth, wave of COVID-19. I offer you a look into what my past year and a half has looked like, doing my job. It is not always pretty.
Back in late March of 2020, I naively thought that if we hunkered down and followed doctor’s orders we would be out of the woods within a couple months. Boy, was I wrong. From my rolltop desk in my living room, about 12-square-feet of real estate, I did the work of the chamber for quite a few months. For some unexplained reason, that I have yet to determine, I felt the need to wear my dress clothes, despite only having to walk 18 steps to my “office.” I tried to set up a little tea station nearby to make myself feel more like, well not at home, office.
Like so many, I hate Zoom. I’m a fairly social person and have never really taken a hankering to this Brady Bunch or Hollywood Squares type of interaction. It is not fun spending most of your past year on mute, and I am not just talking about Zoom.
I missed my dear coworker, my chamber members and the tourists who would call in. Although good company, the two dogs and cat were not great conversationalists, although Puck, the cat, made more than one appearance on Zoom, always landing right in front of the screen for a short nap. Throw professionalism right out the window.
Home was like a very comfortable solitary confinement, complete with high-speed Wifi, cuddles from pups and frequent Irish tea breaks. In retrospect, it doesn’t sound so bad, but a little of it can go a long way.
When the time came to move to my new office at Lyndon Institute, I jumped at the chance. You take a breeze for granted when you’ve had no windows in your office for eight years. To feel sun and hear noises of life around me was grand. I was becoming more like myself again. And the fact that the office was so lovely was an added bonus.
Due to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, it is still quiet at my normally busy office, but I make do. There is still Irish tea to be made, windows to be raised, many plants to be watered and mountains of paperwork to tackle. Alexa, my virtual assistant, plays me music and gives me the occasional weather forecast but like the dogs, is not much of a conversationalist. Says the woman who writes with fountain pens, I yearn for times of yore.
Knowing how I have handled these past difficult months, I know it is not a walk in the park for so many of you but we must stick together, help each other out and get to the other side of this COVID mess. Do we have the fortitude, strength and will to do it? Quite simply, yes. I wouldn’t ever underestimate the power and resolve of my neighbors. (P.S. – Thank you, Kay, for your wonderful phone call this past week; it lifted my spirits.)
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
