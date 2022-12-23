Friday will not go down as one of my finer intellectual moments as I made the unfortunate decision to go into work. Sure, the trees were swaying in the wind like an inflatable man at an auto dealership, but I wanted to get a few items off my to-do list before taking off a couple days over the holidays.
I guess I am not one to pick up on hints, because as I was writing this column, I was listening to the governor on Vermont Public Radio, hunkered down at the state’s weather command center, giving updates on the storm. That is, until the power went off, just a few precious sentences until I finished my column and could send to the paper. I am now rewriting my column, by text, on my phone, perhaps a first for the Cal-Rec.
Last night, I texted my mother-in-law, detailing what was forecast for the state for Friday: cold, snow, then heavy wind gusts, rain, cold again and maybe snow. It’s like the postal motto, all wrapped up in 12 hours.
Not so long ago, I headed out to my back porch to see what the clatter was, a proper holiday reference, if I say so myself. The back door slammed into the railing during a gust of wind, spewing papers on my conference table all over the room, like tumbleweeds in the desert. Did I bother to pick them up? I did not. I will, no doubt, be checking on noises again and will pick up my paperwork in one fell swoop.
It is interesting how noises can define a storm like this. Not only does the wind whistle like a winter snowstorm in Kansas, but I can hear the rain pelting against the windows and hear the iron weight on the fire escape banging against the building.
Now some of you, including my daughter, may be wondering why I didn’t head home at the first sign of trouble. Well, I live on a hill lined with trees, so it’s honestly safer to be at work until the wind dies down. May that be soon…
Just a few minutes ago, I heard a flurry of sirens and rushed out to said back porch and saw they were heading my way. I wondered where they were going and was surprised to see them arrive at the building next door, a visit precipitated by fire alarms being tripped by the power outage. There has been nary a dull moment this morning.
While the world clangs around me, I am struck how humbled I am by nature’s fury. I should’ve taken the weather reports more seriously but will next time. My first hint should’ve been the governor at a command center, no?
There is a reason why we get weather alerts on our phone and it is recommended we keep warm-winter articles, shovel and flashlights in our vehicles during this time of year. If you go up against a snowstorm like this one, it’s not a battle you want to lose. I will count my blessings just a little bit more this holiday season, after having ignored all the warnings to stay home. Perhaps what I need for Christmas is the gift of common sense. Happy holidays, everyone!
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.