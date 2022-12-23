Friday will not go down as one of my finer intellectual moments as I made the unfortunate decision to go into work. Sure, the trees were swaying in the wind like an inflatable man at an auto dealership, but I wanted to get a few items off my to-do list before taking off a couple days over the holidays.

I guess I am not one to pick up on hints, because as I was writing this column, I was listening to the governor on Vermont Public Radio, hunkered down at the state’s weather command center, giving updates on the storm. That is, until the power went off, just a few precious sentences until I finished my column and could send to the paper. I am now rewriting my column, by text, on my phone, perhaps a first for the Cal-Rec.

