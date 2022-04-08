I don’t want to rat out my kids but they think differently in all the right ways. When they were back in elementary school, each was asked the same question by their teacher, three years apart, during a comprehension test and neither answered the way she expected. When queried on what they would do if the lights were shut off, the most common answer would be to turn them back on. My kids both said the same thing, “I’d go to bed.”
Thinking outside of the box is a very good trait to have, even when you are craving a bit of shut-eye like my kids. I’ve had to rely on that skill, myself, many times over the years. And, as I said, not so long ago in this same space, that time is coming around again.
For close to 40 years, the chamber has held a very successful fundraiser that combined a super raffle and silent auction. We would sell 100 tickets, everyone would win a prize and guests could bid on other items. It was a bear to organize, I won’t lie, but we made a fair amount of money in one night, very important for a chamber, whose revenue streams are very limited.
With the passing of my dear co-worker Jenn, there is not a chance on this dear, green Earth that I can put this event on myself, despite how fun it was, even with a dedicated cadre of volunteers. In the coming months, I will have to figure out a way to replace those funds, hopefully with an initiative or event that speaks to our mission. Quite simply, we don’t want to put on a fundraiser that puts the burden of our financial situation onto others, so we are in a quandary.
Catchy little phrases don’t help at this point. Yes, I’ve heard too many times that when a door closes, a window opens and when given lemons, make lemonade but I would opt for skylights over windows and Arnold Palmers over lemonade. I, too, think out of the box and am pretty certain I know where my kids get their logic.
By the time you read this, I will be spending some time with my dear college friends. For those of you who frequently read this column, they are my Friday Night Crew, the three I have video chats with every week. I am going to guess that in the midst of what sounds like a Hallmark movie, I will pose this question to my friends, “What fundraiser should I do for my chamber that is unique?” I can’t wait to hear what they have to say. Between that conversation, nights of personal brainstorming and Googling to my heart’s content, there is an answer out there to my question and I will find it.
It helps that I am an ardent baseball fan, because it has become abundantly clear in the past few years that if you are going to live this life, you have to expect your share of curve balls. Some players are better than others at hitting them, while others foul them off. I want to be able to hit my share of singles, doubles and the occasional triple. I know better than to shoot for a home run with a bum shoulder, especially when the other hits still bring in the runs.
In the midst of challenging times, I wish I could say that life will go back to normal but it won’t. In the same way we are not the chamber we were 20 or even 10 years ago, we have to change with the pitches and learn how to hit a curve ball and even a change-up. As you might gather, I can’t wait for MLB’s opening day.
I look forward to reporting back to you on what we come up with for ideas in the weeks and months ahead. And, to you fellow creative thinkers out there, I will answer your question. Yes, I will ask my kids.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
