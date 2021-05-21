For so many of us, it really seems like we have lost a year from our lives due to this pandemic, so it makes it especially satisfying to see the world, and our own corner of the state, opening up more every week.
This is true with our chamber, with our offices now located at 78 Mathewson House Circle on the Lyndon Institute campus in Lyndon Center. Not only are we greeting more folks to our new digs every day, we are beginning to start work again on some of the initiatives that are near and dear to our heart, including the Colors of the Kingdom Autumn Festival.
We are pleased to announce that the popular annual event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, all day, in downtown St. Johnsbury. In the coming weeks, we will be reaching out to our 30 partners in the community and region to get the festival up and going.
Some of you may not know this, but this festival has a long history in St. Johnsbury, going back to 1995, when the celebration was centered more on Main Street as part of the Northeast Kingdom Annual Fall Foliage Festival. A number of years ago, we decided to go out on our own, holding the festival at the very beginning of the season, and expanding the events to the entire downtown, upper and lower. It has only grown over the years, drawing upwards of 5,000 visitors into the town.
Whether it is the pageantry of the parade, the tastiness of the pancake breakfast, the wonder of yesteryear at the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, the artistry of the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, the wonder of the Fairbank Museum’s planetarium show, the lure of finding a deal at the vendor fair or the opportunity to bust some moves at the bluegrass festival, it has become a true community celebration. We are so honored to host this event., while acknowledging that one of the elements that makes this day so special is that so many other organizations, businesses and town leaders are also involved in the festival.
There will be a few changes this year, most notably that we will not be holding the train rides, as we cannot justify the cost of leasing the cars and not having them full, due to a wary populace after a lengthy pandemic. We hope to have the train rides back next year, however, so stay tuned on that front.
The other change is more personal, and it is that I will not have my dear friend and colleague, Jenn Garand, by my side, organizing the event with me. She was an absolute rock star at this festival, especially to the 55 vendors, who adored her. They not only loved Jenn for her impressive organizational skills, and they were legendary, but she was just so welcoming and friendly to everyone she met. I will do my best to honor the role she played in this celebration but also at the chamber, no small task.
As we reach out to more partners and get more activities scheduled, we will be adding them to our calendar at www.nekchamber.com. We also encourage all of you with festivities to send information to me at director@nekchamber.com or go to the web site and submit your own event. I am not sure if I can put this into words, but I am so happy for the world to come back to some sense of normalcy again; it has been a long time in coming.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
