Chamber Made: The Comfort Of Jenn’s Humor In Times Of Sorrow

On any other late-autumn day, this would be the perfect weather for me, a gray and gloomy day with snowflakes the size of a dime, falling from the sky. There is a blessed and beautiful stillness right now, as the only sounds I hear when I open the back door to my office are the large flakes wafting down to Earth and confused crows off in the distance, trying to make sense of this suddenly white landscape. It is weather that prompts reflection and, frankly, this snowfall matches my mood.
A year ago yesterday, this world lost a beautiful and gentle spirit, Jenn Garand, my co-worker and dear friend for 22 years. In her life, she was surrounded by a circle of people who loved her very much - her husband, parents, siblings, many relatives and a host of close friends – all of us who miss her beyond measure. As my older sister said so aptly of Jenn, she was quietly exceptional.
Although her passing has broken my heart once more, I can’t help but smile when I think of her. Although her humor was as dry as most Christmas fruitcakes, I faced a litany of hilarious insults, disses and comebacks from the time she arrived at work each morning. One reflection my daughter made of Jenn was how much she would miss her making fun of me. Kate’s not the only one. Although we worked very hard over our two decades together, our relationship was based on a foundation of humor. In between all of the mountains of paperwork and countless events was almost-constant laughter.
For some unexplained reason, there were two skits from Sesame Street that always put Jenn into fits of laughter when she watched them. Google “Martians Discover A Telephone” and you will see two fuzzy bathmats with big eyes, trying to determine what an old-time dial telephone does. Most of their conversation is spent saying “yip, yip, yip” and “nope, nope, nope,” but it never failed to make her double over with laughter. It was pure theater just watching her reaction.
The other Sesame Street skit was one that Jenn and I would yell back to each other between our two offices, the “Mahna Mahna” song. One of us would start it and the other would yell back the refrain. It was unmitigated silliness but it never ceased to amuse us, just two goofy souls having fun.
I cannot count how many practical jokes we played on each other over the years. Her sense of humor was not a side of her that everyone saw, as she was an extremely proficient and accomplished professional, but it was most certainly there, and one of the reasons I can smile through my tears.
I won’t lie; this year has been extremely difficult on so many fronts. Not only have I lost a dear friend and a valued colleague but the challenges of the pandemic have put a bow on an already punishing past 12 months. During a particularly trying time last week at work, I instructed Alexa to play Irish songs, as a bit of a pick-me-up. You wouldn’t believe the song that played after a particularly lively drinking song. I, myself, was quite surprised, as I never considered this melody to be an Irish tune. It was “Mahna, Mahna.” I found myself roaring with laughter, just moments after I felt quite defeated. Well played, Jenn. Well played.
So many of us have faced challenges and sorrow over the past year but please know that the collective hearts of a region go out to all of you, even when we can’t come together in fellowship and support. The sympathy cards have stated it for years, but the comfort of memories really does help to ease the pain of such a significant loss. Memories celebrate their lives, not their deaths, and Jenn’s 42 years were remarkable.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
