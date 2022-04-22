Chamber Made: The Gift Of Being Different

Just a week ago, I was in an altogether different place. After two years of video chats on social media, three of my dearest friends and I all decided to bite the bullet and gather in one place for a week. Our chosen destination was the adopted home state of one of my college friends and a place she has grown to love over her decades of living there, New Mexico.
For a woman who boasts of the many shades of green in her beloved state, I was absolutely mesmerized with the beauty and starkness of the high, dry desert. From my friend’s home, in a small town outside Albuquerque, two mountain ranges jutted above the dusty and scrubby landscape, both twice as high than our own Mount Mansfield. On the ground, far below, the effects of a drought were quite noticeable. Vermont is to Ireland what New Mexico is to the Flintstones’ backdrop, right down to the many adobe houses.
There is a sense of going back to the Stone Age there, as everywhere you turned and drove to, there were mountains, crests, mesas and the occasional pillars of rock. As the designated photographer of our group, my hiking boots quickly became the color of the salmon-colored, dry dirt, the same footwear that endures almost constant moisture in these parts. When I told my New Mexico friend of all the rain that had fallen in Vermont since I had been gone, she sighed and said, “That would be so nice.” Suffice to say, we take rain for granted in a state that sees so precious little.
As beautiful as the landscape was, the people were just as welcoming. There were numerous times throughout the week that not only was English the second language but I was in the minority, and it felt so right. I kept on thinking that despite our differences as Americans, whether it is the topography or culture, we are more alike than we think. New Mexicans spoke of their families and land the way we do, all intensely proud of their heritage and surroundings.
One such example was a somewhat abrupt codger that I met in the hot springs town of Jemez Springs. I had taken a break to get an iced coffee at a bakery outside town and made the mistake of ignoring him when I sidled into a chair on the patio. Like a bit player from an old western, he grumbled to me, “I can only see the back of you. What does that say about you?” For the next 20 minutes, he told me of the love of his state while I told him of mine. I’m not making this up when I say he called me a precious bird, rose out of his seat and then ambled down the street to the nearby Los Ojos Saloon.
At the end of this wonderful week away, I had a phone full of pictures and a head full of memories, which will sustain me long into the future. Even with New Mexico being as disparate from Vermont as it is, there were lessons to be learned and absorbed on how they treat the environment and each other. I found myself being a different person there, one not facing the baggage of grief and a bum ankle. I suspect that visitors to our state experience that same feeling, as I have had so many people tell me that our state reminds them of their childhood or the childhood they wanted. That feeling is such a gift to give to visitors.
I’ve already gone back to tackling the mountains of paperwork and starting to organize events at work, but for a brief moment in time, I was given the privilege of being a guest in another person’s state and it will further shape me as a chamber director in how we welcome visitors. Lessons learned are lessons saved.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
