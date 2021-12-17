With just one week left until Christmas day, there is a mad rush all over the Northeast Kingdom, not only to finish up holiday shopping but to also wrap up necessary end-of-the-year projects. Since I’ve become a working stiff, I’ve always wished Christmas and the conclusion of another year weren’t so dang close. Nothing puts you more in the holiday spirit than to cram two weeks of work into one and finish all of those last-minute projects, while you’re at it.
This day started out to be eventful. I had not even gotten my first cup of tea this morning when the office went silent, never a good sign. With the wind blustering outside my door, as it had all night, the power had gone off. This column almost didn’t happen. I didn’t think Dana Gray, at the paper, would appreciate my weekly submission in the form of texts.
I’m, personally, glad to see this year end, as are so many. It has been a year that has tested us all, as we have seen the pandemic roar once more, national politicians from both sides of the aisle fail us and uncertainty all over the globe. The time-tested dark saying comes to mind for 2021, “Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?” There is nary one of us that hasn’t escaped some level of stress or sorrow this year, and for that, I am so sorry. May this next year be better for all of us.
This past month, I been told more times than I can count that I need to hire help in the office, that I can’t continue doing what I’m doing by myself, but it is not that easy. No one could ever replace Jenn Garand, at the chamber or in my heart. The prospect of bringing on a new person is scary, but I must do it.
Unfortunately, at the same time we have experienced sponsorships and fundraising events dry up, the chamber has never been busier. Someone has a sick sense of humor; “Doing More With Less” could be my new bumper sticker. Many don’t realize our chamber receives no municipal, state or federal assistance, that we exist all on our own. It is through the tried-and-true commitment and support of our chamber members that our organization has been able to help out the region to the extent we have. Our members deserve all the accolades in the world for their enduring support of the Kingdom.
Rest assured, we’ve been frugal during this pandemic, saving money on our office lease, cutting expenses and not taking on any big-ticket items. We’ve done what all of you have had to do, tighten our belts. Again, it is our hope we don’t have to cinch that weathered leather any more than we have already this year, but if we must, the chamber will be here for you.
The irony is that just before Covid hit in March of 2020, Jenn and I were remarking that we’d finally bounced back from the peaks and valleys of the Great Recession and were on a steady course, full steam ahead. That path is now gone and we are all facing a new normal, not knowing what the future will bring.
I am in no way trying to make this piece an end-of-the-year downer, just the opposite. I’ve never seen the Kingdom demonstrate such determination, perseverance, persistence, not to mention stubbornness, as I have over these past months. This is a once-in-a-century challenge and we have risen to this call and succeeded.
I know these past two years have been difficult but we must continue to show our support, kindness, compassion and a commitment to each other, even as others around us don’t. We here in the Kingdom are strong, hardy and will endure.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
