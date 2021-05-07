Yesterday morning, I woke up earlier than usual, almost an hour before my alarm was to go off. When I pulled back the curtains to my deck, I realized the reason I had been torn away from my slumber, as my three bird feeders were all empty. While I realize I should have taken them down by now, due to the threat of bears, their hunger (and having two large dogs) has outweighed the potential of an ursine visitor.
It is not only because Mother’s Day is tomorrow that my mother has been on my mind so much as of late. Friday’s date, May 7, was the official day my mother always hung out her hummingbird feeders, and you can bet I had mine out before evening arrived. She would always lament how hungry the little guys must have been after such a long flight from their winter stays in Mexico or Central America. My mother, in short, was like a Pied Piper for animals.
So dedicated was my mother to the birds and critters surrounding her home and camp at Maidstone that I swear they knew her routine. Before her morning coffee, she would be out on the grounds, filling birdfeeders and pie pans with her own special blend of feed. She never saw squirrels, chipmunks or blue jays as pests. “They all have to eat; they are all God’s creatures,” I heard her say more times than I can count.
One of my fondest memories of my mother is the image of my daughter and son, as little tykes, following in tow behind their grandmother, every day at camp, filling up stomachs along the way. My mother instilled a sense of obligation and kindness to nature in my children, just by example. It was one of the saddest days for our entire collective family when she left this Earth. I believe even the critters she loved so dearly felt her loss.
There is a quote in Casablanca from Rick Blaine that I’ve thought about over the years, of why you end up where you do, and it is, “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” While my mother was born in Danville, she had long been away from the Kingdom when she decided to attend Lyndon Teachers’ College, now Northern Vermont University. She could have gone anywhere but she landed in Lyndon Center, was introduced to my father by friend and classmate Betty Beattie Bolevic, and the rest is history.
There was not a season in the Kingdom that she didn’t embrace, even after the very worst of snowstorms and bitter cold. I remember a drive with my mom after one such storm and she commented how beautiful the snow hanging on the trees was, the sun making the ground look like diamonds, as far as the eye could see. “I feel sorry for people who go south for the winter,” she said. “They miss this.”
I am, admittedly, a sore substitute for my mother but hope I can continue to love the Kingdom with the devotion she did to her very last days, taking care of human and animals as if we were one big family. Wishing all of you mothers out there the very best this Mother’s Day, with loving appreciation for all that you do.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
