I am no mind reader but am guessing that for most of us sitting down for a recent Thanksgiving meal, our dinner consisted of turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable and perhaps a couple pies. That menu has come to be as steady of a tradition in New England as S’mores are at a campsite. In New Mexico, where one of my best friends lives with her family, they had tamales, as did many in the Southwest. Traditions are a wonderful part of the holidays, wondrously different, dependent on where you might live or what you might believe.
After my husband passed away a few years ago, I had to decide, with my children, which traditions we would keep and treasure going forward, even as they started their lives as grown adults. What is interesting, as we go into the belly of the beast of the Christmas season, is how many of these traditions relate to where I live.
When my husband and I first moved here, back to where I grew up, we thought it was simply sublime to bundle up our small children and drive to a farm where we cut our own Christmas tree. The air was brisk, there was often snow on the ground, hot chocolate was often imbibed and it just seemed to be the ideal way to start the holiday season. I would dig out the decorations once we got home, making sure the homemade ones they had crafted in school were placed on the tree first. We all marveled as their Dad placed the angel on the top of the tree once the decorating was complete.
My sisters and I have continued my mother’s tradition of sending out cards each year, despite them taking far longer to complete than I remember. Even in this age of social media, when we know what our relatives and friends are up to on an almost too frequent basis, the cards still go out. I try to get out to the drug stores late in November to make sure I can find a better selection of cards, because, if you are anything like me, the cards received will end up taped to the inside of your front door.
These days, I head to the tree lot in town and choose trees that my husband never would’ve considered. I have opted for a “go big or go home” approach since he passed and my cat is delighted with this recent turn of events.
Two years ago, when said cat might have toppled the tree and we lost a number of treasured ornaments, there was only one thing to do, replicate the ones that meant the most to us and find new pieces to adorn the noble fir, creating a new tradition. As many of you might remember, I went all over the Northeast Kingdom for months, finding new decorations that would serve as cherished baubles for, hopefully, generations to come.
I know shopping has become more challenging with a number of stores closing, but there are so many lovely stores in our downtowns and holidays fairs to peruse all over the Kingdom. Once this dreaded economic downturn finally heads out to sea, we will try to fill in a number of those retail holes and needed stores.
Well, the time has come to depart, as the tea cup has been drained, the wood stove needs a refill and I have to get out amongst the crowds. I do believe a Bailey’s Irish Cream hot chocolate is in my future for later in the day, a new and tasty tradition since my children have grown up.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
