One only needs to ask the weary hiker returning from a hot and dusty trail how wonderful cold water tastes. You only have to look at the faces of college students, sitting down with their families at their dining room tables, to see how much they appreciate a home-cooked meal. That is what I feel about having windows in my office. I was all set to write an entirely different column and then came in and gazed out on the meadow below and was captivated by the view.
For most looking out through these same panes, it would appear boring, but I have so much more of an appreciation of a view after spending almost 10 years in a lovely but windowless office in the mall. A highlight was looking at people’s shoes, as that was the only glance Jenn Garand and I had of the outside world, as most of our windows, facing the hallway were frosted.
The sun is shining brightly this morning, resulting in a lovely glimmer on the snow on the hills in the distance. Just the slightest of breezes is making the tree branches sway, providing trusted perches for the birds darting in and out from the sturdy boughs. Closer to the window, the snow is melting off the high roof in a steady trickle. This experience warms my heart.
I spend a lot of time at this computer, this desk, so this view has become a dependable friend, that even in the worst weather, it provides an interesting and different perspective than what I am feeling and experiencing within these four walls. The view cares not a naught for the many phone calls I get, the mountains of paperwork I must tackle or the items on my to-do list left undone at day’s end. It just provides a ready and lovely landscape for me to gaze out over in the morning, a steaming tea cup in hand.
It didn’t strike me until this morning of just how many offices I have had over time with fairly dreadful views. I am sure that is why I can’t get enough of this one. When I stepped out the front door of my office during the recent storm, I snapped a picture of a snowy Lyndon Institute, in all its wintry finery, and it looked like it belonged on a holiday card.
My view from this desk is less impressive but still enchanting as it moves during the day. People walk along the wide path in the field to town. Neighbors bring their dogs out to run in the expansive meadow. Right now, as I write this, a man in a bright, red coat appears to be lugging groceries back from the White’s Market. On a couple days, when my view below is more active, I wish I could paint, as this is a view I want to save.
And just so you know, no, I don’t have eagle-eye vision, just a trusty 12 x 32 power Bushnell binoculars that I check out the birds in nearby trees. I love the fact that the dog on the third floor is barking at the same chap I am looking at now. It may not take much to amuse me but when you are in an office by yourself up to 10 hours a day, attacking piles of paperwork, my view proves to be a needed distraction.
Whether it is at the chamber or in your own office, at home or at your business, it is important to carve out a space that gives you comfort and solace. We spend so much of our lives at work, over the many years, that it is nice to have a place that you want to return to each morning.
Next week, I may return to the columns of old, speaking of legislative issues and consumer concerns but for today, you will get a calming presence, a splendid view, classical piano music playing in the background and a chamber director with a smile on her face. The worries of the world can wait another day.
Darcie McCann is director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
