One only needs to ask the weary hiker returning from a hot and dusty trail how wonderful cold water tastes. You only have to look at the faces of college students, sitting down with their families at their dining room tables, to see how much they appreciate a home-cooked meal. That is what I feel about having windows in my office. I was all set to write an entirely different column and then came in and gazed out on the meadow below and was captivated by the view.

For most looking out through these same panes, it would appear boring, but I have so much more of an appreciation of a view after spending almost 10 years in a lovely but windowless office in the mall. A highlight was looking at people’s shoes, as that was the only glance Jenn Garand and I had of the outside world, as most of our windows, facing the hallway were frosted.

