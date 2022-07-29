As some of you might remember, I took a trip to New Mexico in April to visit with some college friends. The landscape there was absolutely spectacular, like nothing I had ever seen in my life, so it was a treat this past week to welcome these same friends to my corner of the world, right here in the Northeast Kingdom.
While two of these three friends have made Vermont their second home, our pal from New Mexico had not returned to Vermont since our days at the University of Vermont and, honestly, it was fun seeing her reaction to a place we love so much.
Where she comes from in New Mexico, the altitude in the high desert is a lofty 7,000-feet high at ground level and the vegetation is scrubby, the result of too little rain over too much time. She and her husband even remarked that a stretch of the Rio Grande River went dry in Albuquerque this week for the first time in 40 years. While our TV stations report on bear sightings and lake temperatures this time of year, theirs have focused on horrendous fires that have ravaged thousands of acres of their stark but stunning countryside.
More than once when I was in New Mexico, I couldn’t help but comment that their topography looked straight out of the Stone Age, some place you’d find Fred and Wilma Flintstone, living up on the hillside. There is not much green there, so it was a sight to behold to come to a place where there seems to be every shade of that color and then some, right here in our backyard.
There were a few reasons to stop the car on a dime with these guests in tow, and it narrowed down to bodies of water, farm stands that offered fresh blueberries and places that offered maple creemees, as her husband quickly became quite the aficionado of our region’s tastiest flavor. We also discovered that waffle cones hold up much better than standard ice cream cones… good to know.
For two days, all five of us then traveled to one of the region’s most beautiful spots, where you had an eagle-eye view of the lake below. As amazing as New Mexico’s landscape is, little compares to the incredible view atop this hill. It, truly, feels like Heaven on Earth and we felt blessed to spend time there.
When we asked this friend from afar what she would like to do during her stay here, she had a simple request, this drought-starved woman wanted to spend as much time as possible in the water. She wasn’t exaggerating; I believe she was on a first-name basis with a couple loons by the end of the trip, and by that I mean the birds, not her friends.
While I guide visitors around the Northeast Kingdom as part of my job, it is an altogether different privilege to drive relatives and friends around the region. Sure, we go out to dinner, take in the attractions, take photos of the landscape, but there are also trips to cemeteries to check in with ancestors of generations past, so that we may take stock of what we have, here and now.
I know my friends will be glad to return back home next week, where their two boys reside and their animals know them by just their footsteps, but I felt so happy to spend time with my most dearest of friends, sharing stories and memories in a place that has long captured my heart.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
