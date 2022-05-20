This past week, I traveled to southern New Hampshire to attend the memorial service of the brother of one of my best friends. It was such a fitting tribute to this fine man, one who celebrated life to the fullest, that his buddies flew in from all corners of the country to attend the service. For many of these guys, they had gotten to know Will, first, as a teenager but had stoked their friendship, anew, many times over the ensuing decades, adding memories, music and stories atop each other. It was one of the most moving and uplifting memorial services I have ever attended.
During our two days together, as I was allowed into this fold of friends due to my own friend, each recounted how much they had changed over the many years but, yet, the core of their friendship had stayed intact. One of the topics that came up in conversation was the fact that almost everyone sitting around the table had been touched by grief or a catastrophic event in these past few years, including Will’s tragic death from cancer.
These friends, however, were staying strong, due in large part to their incredible bond of brotherhood. I thought quite a bit about these grieving men on my drive home, men who struggled to share memories of their dear friend at the service, their voices wavering and their hands shaking. I was grateful they had each other to weather this storm.
Closer to home, very few of us, as well, have escaped tragedy or an unfortunate turn of events over these last difficult years. We have, together, gone through one of the most harrowing periods in our nation’s history, yet that very important factor is not figured into the equation enough when our neighbors assess the damage this pandemic has wrought on their lives. They are quick to blame themselves, saying if they had only done this or tried that, that, perhaps, they would not be in the unfortunate situation they are in now, struggling mightily, either mentally or economically.
A couple columns ago, I mentioned how the nature of my job has changed over these last few years and this situation is why. I have had to be a chamber director, yes, but also be a bit of a counselor as well, as these fine people are blaming themselves for not being able to fight off a roaring forest fire, when the fire is actually at fault.
The strange part of this pandemic is that while many have wrestled financially since 2020, other businesses have flourished under the same circumstances. The service sector has certainly fared better than hospitality, but either way, it will take years to recover from the after effects of this grueling time.
In the same way the men at this memorial service turned to each other for comfort, those struggling now must try to seek out others who can guide them back to the right path. There are so many free services available that can help folks in that regard, whether it is for business advice, food/heating assistance or actual counseling. Help is closer than you think, just a phone call or e-mail away.
If you don’t know where to start, contact me at 802-748-3678 or director@nekchamber.com. Every level of conversation we have – whether it is a call, e/mail or by carrier pigeon - is confidential and I will make sure you get the help you need. It is not your fault that you are in the place you are now, but that place does not have to be permanent.
I am fortunate that I have a strong support system like those guys at the memorial service and it has made all the difference in the world as I have had to face my own quandaries. It is nice knowing someone has your back, so know we have yours.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
