This morning, just before I picked up my bookbag and headed out the door to work, Cali, my dog, ran up to me like I was the most important being on earth. She was jumping up and down and acting so excited to see me, or so I thought. What she wanted to do was scamper into my room, jump on my bed and peer out my window, her version of must-see TV.

I soon realized what all the excitement was about. A plump groundhog was feasting on the apples that had fallen down from my trees, and my pup had caught her scent. Together, Cali and I watched for a few minutes, just two animals watching another animal.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.