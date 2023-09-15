This morning, just before I picked up my bookbag and headed out the door to work, Cali, my dog, ran up to me like I was the most important being on earth. She was jumping up and down and acting so excited to see me, or so I thought. What she wanted to do was scamper into my room, jump on my bed and peer out my window, her version of must-see TV.
I soon realized what all the excitement was about. A plump groundhog was feasting on the apples that had fallen down from my trees, and my pup had caught her scent. Together, Cali and I watched for a few minutes, just two animals watching another animal.
Every once in a while, the cute, little rodent would stand on its hind legs, like it was posing for a photo, but the cutest snapshot was my dog resting its snout on my headboard, peering out through my window with such great interest. I should note that rotund fellow is also not the only one feasting on the apples, as the bears have returned for the same menu offering. My property is very busy this time of year, as everyone prepares for the cold to come.
Everyone has felt the change in the weather this week, fog in the morning and the slight chilly breeze that greets us every time we now go outside. I have started grabbing a light coat from the hook near the door, even as I admit I will be ditching it by mid-day. It is such a uniquely Vermont experience to witness three seasons in 24 hours this time of year, spring in the morning, summer in the afternoon and autumn at night. Our closets must be so confused at our clothing choices this time of year.
Last week, I proudly told my son I had stacked a fair amount of wood near our storage shed. He asked me why there, as there was still room for at least a cord of wood at our usual pile outside the back door. I told him the chipmunks were depending on me, because the very last of the wood always goes there and the chippies use it during the winter as a stash for the acorns they gather from yonder trees. Sometimes, I imagine them, under the sturdy tarp, treating that little wood pile as a chipmunk condominium. My property has all the makings of a children’s book, if only I could draw.
I have always loved this time of year, even as I prepare for the frigid temperatures to come. Even after all of these years, I still feel a sense of wonder seeing the leaves change to vibrant yellow, orange and red. People often ask me, as a sage and longtime chamber director, when I know it is peak foliage, and my unscientific answer is always, “When I go wow!”
As you might gather, I am getting many calls right now from tourists on when the leaves will change and this is the one year I am actually stumped. Yes, I can tell them the usual times but with all this rain, this will be one year that will surprise us all, and there is nothing wrong with that.
Speaking of foliage, this conversation reminds me of the woman who called from down south many years ago and told me she wanted to come up in November to see the pretty leaves. I had to break the news to her that they were gone by then and she innocently asked, “Where do they go?” It was all I could do to refrain myself from responding, “Down south, to warmer weather.” My boring description on cholorphyl production shutting down in the trees was not nearly as entertaining.
As we celebrate this beautiful time of year, I hope that not only our visitors take to the roadways and byways to see our gorgeous landscape, but that you might gander over to our web site, nekchamber.com, and check out all the festivals in the weeks to come. You can even buy apples, that unlike mine, don’t have bite marks on them.
Darcie McCann is executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
