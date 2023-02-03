Chamber Made: There Are Few Snow Days For Chambers

A month or two back, I wrote about the extreme stupidity I demonstrated by coming in during a vicious wind and snow storm, and here I am, again, in the office on Friday with the wind wailing and my office a nippy 60 degrees. You would hardly know it was so cold looking out my window, as the sun is shining brightly, trying ever so valiantly to offset the weather conditions. I am fortunate to have an electric fireplace in my office, something I normally use for ambience, but the heat component on it has been turned up to high today.
I must admit to getting in the office a couple minutes late this morning, arriving at an empty campus, as most of the schools in the state were closed due to the extreme temperatures and wind chill. I did leave my home in good order though. As I left, the wood stove was cranking and the dogs seemed very content to be lapping in the heat at their favorite spot in the house, the couch they never let me sit on.
I have an older sister who lives in southern California who I believe keeps an eye on our weather forecasts as much as I do. When she saw the Polar Vortex warnings, she was requesting me to stay home but as many of you know, we are Vermonters and won’t let a miserably cold day stand in the way of getting work done. It just piles up ever the higher if you don’t. Plus, as I told my sis, we are used to this weather. We take the weather conditions seriously but do know how to deal with these conditions.
The dead of winter is not my favorite time of year but it has nothing to do with the temperatures outside but the work inside. Not only do I have to wrap up all the end-of-year tasks but I have to update what feels like a thousand forms and a million sections of my web site. Would you believe me if I told you that my computer screen keeps on freezing up today as I try to tackle this work? Yup, it is that kind of day and reflects the weather.
I thank all of you who are being ever so patient as I wend my way through the maze that is our web site, making needed yearly changes. There’s just me here. Many of you who read this column know that I am an avowed list maker but this particular task requires multiple sheets of paper to ensure I cross off every assignment. Yes, I could do the list on the computer but then wouldn’t have the satisfaction of filling every box as I complete every update.
There is sense of normalcy going back to chores of yore, giving me comfort that, finally, this economy and world of ours may be settling down a bit, unlike the biting wind outside. At our recent legislative breakfast, it felt good to be back in that familiar setting and hearing our legislative reports. Those monthly sessions, held the last Monday of the month at the St. Johnsbury House, really assist me and the chamber in determining our legislative priorities for the session ahead.
In the months ahead, the chamber hopes to work on some needed tourism promotion efforts and I am looking forward to reporting back to you on these initiatives. A quiet day, such as this, when the phones are not ringing and people are not coming in the door helps me to map out and outline these projects, although I welcome the noise and visits on any other day.
As the noon hour looms and I must put this column to bed, I will leave my office for a bit and head back home to throw a few logs on the dying embers and get the stove roaring again. On a frigid day, there is nothing worse than the disappointment heaped upon you by disappointed dogs, as I have a job to do, here at work and at home.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.