Chamber Made: There Are Few Snow Days For Chambers
Darcie McCann in 2019

A month or two back, I wrote about the extreme stupidity I demonstrated by coming in during a vicious wind and snow storm, and here I am, again, in the office on Friday with the wind wailing and my office a nippy 60 degrees. You would hardly know it was so cold looking out my window, as the sun is shining brightly, trying ever so valiantly to offset the weather conditions. I am fortunate to have an electric fireplace in my office, something I normally use for ambience, but the heat component on it has been turned up to high today.

I must admit to getting in the office a couple minutes late this morning, arriving at an empty campus, as most of the schools in the state were closed due to the extreme temperatures and wind chill. I did leave my home in good order though. As I left, the wood stove was cranking and the dogs seemed very content to be lapping in the heat at their favorite spot in the house, the couch they never let me sit on.

