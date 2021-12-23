Some people say they feel like they were born in another generation. That description fits me in so many ways. Katharine Hepburn is my favorite actress and I even partly named my daughter after her. I admit to taking extreme joy in birdwatching, with binoculars resting on window sills at my home and office. I also believe sitting down with a hot cup of tea is one of the greatest indulgences in the world, but, most of all, it shows up in how I write … but not what you were thinking.
I remember the very day in second grade when my beloved teacher, Mrs. Alice McGinnis, took out her pen and it looked like no other pen I had ever seen. It was a fountain pen and the first opportunity I had to make money on my own, I bought one and the rest is history. I have written with those pens of the past since I could conjugate a verb. I may have worked as a reporter, newspaper editor, college marketing director and, now, a chamber director, but I have always had a fountain pen in my bookbag. It is as much a part of me as the scar I received by my older brother, pegging a pillow at me when I was just a girl.
Since March 2020, our lives all took a turn, frankly, for the worse when Covid-19 hit our shores. We have all been on a roller coaster of emotions, health and financial insecurity since then, as we’ve all faced one of the most challenging times of our lives. Many among us have even gotten the virus; some have not survived. It has been a silent killer and we’re all on edge; will we get the mild variant or will it be cruel and relentless.
That is where my fountain pen comes in. Since that terrible March, I have taken that pen out of my satchel every day and placed it on my desk, always at the ready, when I have to write a note. I may have a computer, smart phone and tablet, with all the necessary bells and whistles, but the fountain pen is my designated go-to method of communicating these days, as no one wants technology when the world around them is swirling.
When I write a letter to one of my businesses, I actually want it to look like one, not some sterile, cut-and-paste form letter. I want my members and the people who contact me to know I care, and if I can’t visit them like I used to due to Covid, I can at least give them the gift of my time in responding back to their concerns and fears.
Does it take longer? Yes. To be honest, however, I’ve never been a person who just signs their name to a holiday or sympathy card. When you, yourself, have gone through pain, you want to lessen it in others and that is why my fountain pen is important.
While there are many studies out there that say that handwritten envelopes and letters are opened and read far faster than the rest of your mail pile, that is not why we should write handwritten missives. There is a sense of humanity that comes out in us all when we give folks that gift of time and sincerity. It matters, none, that your handwriting is not perfect; just writing them shows you care, that they are not just a client or customer, but someone you appreciate.
Will I stop writing handwritten notes when this blasted pandemic is over? Probably not. The reaction I’ve received to penning such messages warms their hearts in these troubled times as much as it has mine. And I get to write the note in Ice-Rink Blue ink!
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
