I looked out the window of my room last night before I went to bed. It was a chilly 22 degrees and the moon was peeking through the clouds, creating this wonderful winter glow on the landscape. One of my favorite songs was playing in the background and I just took a deep breath. It had been a frustrating day and I was pleased to have a moment of calm before I went to sleep.

Since our chamber established the Business Assistance Center just over a year ago, I have received a flurry of consumer complaints from dissatisfied businesses and residents, and the numbers just continue to grow. At the beginning, I thought these grievances, especially relating to large corporations, had more to do with employee shortages but that is not the case. These large companies, purposely, make it difficult to resolve complaints with consumers. This is not an anecdotal observation but one that has come after many unfortunate cases.

