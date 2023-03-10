I looked out the window of my room last night before I went to bed. It was a chilly 22 degrees and the moon was peeking through the clouds, creating this wonderful winter glow on the landscape. One of my favorite songs was playing in the background and I just took a deep breath. It had been a frustrating day and I was pleased to have a moment of calm before I went to sleep.
Since our chamber established the Business Assistance Center just over a year ago, I have received a flurry of consumer complaints from dissatisfied businesses and residents, and the numbers just continue to grow. At the beginning, I thought these grievances, especially relating to large corporations, had more to do with employee shortages but that is not the case. These large companies, purposely, make it difficult to resolve complaints with consumers. This is not an anecdotal observation but one that has come after many unfortunate cases.
I am not of the mind that the customer is always right, because sometimes people bring it to the extreme and I represent hundreds of businesses, but, at the very least, customers should always be treated with respect. By the time complaints reach my desk, these poor folks have tried countless times to reach a resolution, only to hit a brick wall, time after time. These companies do this deliberately, trying to wear the consumer down.
A case in point is a multi-million-dollar corporation that I am dealing with this week. They made a mistake, I have it documented they made a mistake and they refuse to support their own customers, and my chamber members, to give them the discount they were promised.
Without getting into the weeds, I went back and forth with this company all day long yesterday, each time their subsequent responses getting snarkier. They asked for proof and I would send them eight examples of such documentation. They would then gaslight me and say “but you didn’t send us this” and I would have to point out the obvious, that they hadn’t even asked me for that information. More than once I thought, if this is how they treat a chamber of commerce, how do they treat a regular consumer? Their behavior is maddening, unprofessional and inexcusable.
It is interesting to note when these situations come to a head and, in this case, it was when I said, “I’m done. I have tried to resolve this issue with you. I am going to write a letter to your corporate office and file official complaints on your company with the Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program and the national Better Business Bureau.” Then, and only then, they said they would reach out to their own customers and try to resolve the matter. Unbelievable.
My point in spelling this all out to you is to urge you not to give up on these complaints, because that is the very thing they want you to do. You should document each and every call and every annoying e-mail you have with these companies and, if you can’t reach an agreement at some point, you should contact someone like me and I will follow through with the complaint.
I have to say in every single infuriating case I have had to deal with, it has never involved a local company; it is always a corporate, nationwide office that, frankly, should know better. That to me is telling, that their concern for their customer doesn’t go beyond the point of when you hand over your money to them. We all deserve better.
I thought it might be worth it to check my e-mail before I ended this column, and have good news to report. As of 6:25 a.m. this morning, “They are both all set.” Guess I don’t have to write that letter to that C.E.O. and lodge those complaints after all … this time. Stay tuned for the next case.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.