This week, I witnessed a sight that almost all of us have experienced over our lives.
I had the neighborhood cat amble into my office, look around at my comfy chairs, take a glance at the cat perch in a sunny window and opt to sleep in a crumbled, old box on the conference table for hours. Many of you may be thinking, “That’s a cat for you,” but it got me to thinking, and you know what that means.
Almost from birth, even kittens are drawn to boxes. Over time, they do add other traits, like sleeping most of the day, ignoring us and scratching our most precious furniture. Although slumbering in the sun all day does sound inviting, we humans, at least most of us, have been given a higher intellect than our four-legged friends, to accomplish tasks beyond basic survival. I can’t say I know one cat who has trained to be a lawyer, electrician, nurse or chef. The ability to obtain a skill belongs to us humans, alone. My whole chamber is comprised of the very people who possess such talents.
In my own case, I didn’t come out of the womb wanting to be a chamber of commerce director, much less high school or college. In fact, there are no post-secondary programs that address training to become a chamber director. I just happened upon this job I love through a somewhat circuitous route. I started college, studying to become a high school English teacher, switched to journalism, entered the newspaper world, transitioned to college public relations and then landed, here, as a chamber director, where I have happily worked for the past 27 years.
Although there was no college concentration to become a chamber director, like there is for teaching or meteorology, the skills that I have acquired over my career correspond to those needed for this job. Sometimes, it takes a while, indeed choosing Robert Frost’s “the road not taken,” to find the job that suits you. In some cases, the job finds you. I would not be here had it not been for the encouragement of Barbara Schoolcraft, my dear friend and predecessor here at the chamber.
Over the decades of my time here, I have had hundreds of folks sit across my desk and ask me what they should do, what path they should take next in their career. I find it interesting that so many will take out their phones, map a route to their next destination on Google, but not do the same for their future.
There are so many resources out there, all free, to help people find their path, whether it be the Vermont Department of Labor, to find a job, or the Vermont Small Business Development Center, to start a business, but too few take these agencies up on their services. It is hard to see people flail in their quest to discover their calling, knowing there is assistance for them, right at their disposal, but so many don’t want to seek out help.
I go back to the Google Maps analogy and advise these same people that if they can map out their trip on their smart phones, they really should consider putting the same effort into finding their career path. In the same way that Google is a guide, we need guides in our own lives as well, especially with something that will consume more than 40 years of our existence, a meaningful job.
My neighborhood cat may not want to think outside of the box, but I encourage any of you who might be going through the same situation, or know people who are, to seek out what Mister Rogers referred to as the helpers. We here at the chamber are here to assist you, as well as many other agencies we can refer you to, and you might even meet that cat.
Darcie McCann is executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
