For the first time in many months, I did something today that gave me great joy. I opened up my windows at work and the sounds that are now wafting into my office are so welcome. I’m hearing the train whistle louder, children playing and Pine Siskins chirping just a little bit cheerier. To my great delight, I even heard a flock of Canada Geese just go over Mathewson Building. I even welcome the sound of chainsaws down the hill from my building, as the campus maintenance crew continues to take down dead trees, greatly enhancing my view.
The timing of spring arriving is appropriate because the last two years of COVID have felt like a long and dark winter, changing almost everything we did outside our doors. With the pandemic numbers finally hitting lower levels, we can breathe a sigh of relief. We can start thinking about visiting relatives who live afar, lessening our mask supply and not feel like we have to have a toilet-paper supply in reserve that will last us into the next decade.
This feeling of solace is being felt at the chamber as well, even as tensions rise across the world, as we are starting, in earnest, to plan events and initiatives again. Who would have thought making to-do lists would be such a happy occurrence but, indeed, it is.
We are all different people since this pandemic began, how can we not be, but the opportunity to experience some sense of normalcy is freeing. I won’t lie and tell you that these last two years have been all puppy tails and butterflies at the chamber. Besides losing one of my dearest friends and one of the most dedicated employees this chamber ever had, it has been hard working multiple jobs, doing foreign tasks and facing a workload each morning that has been daunting. That being said, I have never felt a chamber has been as needed as it has been in the last two years. Call it a labor of love, a passion for what I do, even a small dose of stupidity, but nothing was going to remove me from this chair while my region was hurting.
I had a new member come in this week who understood the importance of chambers. Unsolicited, while we were going through paperwork, she told me, “The one thing I have learned over the years is that if you are not involved with a chamber, your chances of being successful are not as strong.”
As necessary as chambers are during times of turmoil, I would say, with all honesty, that newspapers are equally as needed. True, I come from a newspaper background, but a successful region and a growing economy always have a newspaper either landing on a front stoop or in an inbox. I would ask you to consider giving newspaper subscriptions to family and friends over the obligatory and distant gift cards, as we need these publications to keep us informed and promote our area, especially now.
Lest you think this paper, or any other, encouraged me to state this sentiment, you are dead wrong. Even when I’ve received ribbing over the years from the paper, I have never, ever stated that it wasn’t absolutely critical to our region and its economy. They have been a proud partner of our organization over the years, even when we disagree. That notion, of having the right to a different opinion, is one of the tenets that makes this country so damn special, again, especially now.
As the chainsaws below me continue to hum and a second cup of tea beckons, I’m of the mind I had best get back to work now. I can say with a happy heart, for the first time in a long time though, that it is good to get back to some sense of what we are and are destined to do and be.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
