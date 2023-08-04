Because we have all had a difficult last month, I would like to lighten the mood and tell you about an incident that happened years ago that still makes me laugh. I was reminded of this story when I was in Hardwick this week and walked into the Whistle Emporium, this lovely little boutique on Main Street that offers just about anything you can think of for gift items.
On that day, I came out of that shop with some delightful presents, but I remembered a time when I once bought something that brought me well-deserved ridicule for years after the purchase.
Being a chamber director, it is pretty expected that when you stride into a local store that you may leave with a purchase or two but this one day was one for the books. My dear friend and co-worker, Jenn Garand, used to call the more unique purchases that I would make “guilt buys,” but I could always find a home for those items, whether it was at my own house or that of a friend or relative. Not this day.
When I returned from the chamber visit, Jenn asked the usual question of what was in the bag and, honestly, I was afraid to answer. Now before I go any further, it is important to note that the shop owner in question moved out of the area to another state about 15 years ago, so I am safe in sharing this story and not embarrassing this sweet person.
When I entered the store that day, I was really impressed with many of the gift and home décor items on their shelves and noted how nice the establishment was. At the time, she exclaimed, “I have to show you a bowl I just made,” and, frankly, judging by the excitement in her voice, I couldn’t wait to see her creation. Well, I couldn’t have imagined what I was about to see.
From a top shelf, she gingerly reached for a small bowl and my first reaction, I kid you not, was, “What is that? What am I looking at?” If there ever was a time that you’re glad when people can’t hear your thought bubbles, this was the instance. As she brought it ever closer, she proudly said, “I made a bowl out of dryer lint. What do you think?”
Now at that point, I am thinking to myself, how close is today to April Fool’s Day, but it was the middle of the summer, so she was serious. I thought of every neutral adjective I could to describe it, including unique, unbelievable, quirky and cool.
If there was ever a time I wanted a thesaurus in my head, that was the time, because words failed me and I’m a wordsmith. I also knew then and there that I would have to buy said lint bowl; there was no getting around it. I left the store with the woman ever so proud and myself ever so confused, wondering how I would explain this purchase to my co-worker.
I think Jenn laughed, on and off, for about an hour. While this shellacked creation did serve a purpose for many years, keeping my paper clips in tow, it was a true conversation starter until I lost it in one of our moves. I have to admit I kind of missed it when it was gone.
I don’t regret making that purchase at all, although it did result in a number of chuckles at my expense over the years. It, truly, was the gift that kept on giving. Every time I looked at that dang lint bowl, it made me laugh, and there were some days I really needed the lift that came with one of my oddest and best purchases ever.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
