Chamber Made: Upcoming Open House Recalls Past Chamber Offices

With our chamber open house just around the corner, next Wednesday to be exact, my mind wandered to all the offices I have called my second home in the past 28 years. There have been quite a few since I arrived at the chamber, each special in its own way.
My first office was at the elegant, salmon-colored and former home of Franklin Fairbanks, located on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury. What a beautiful office that was, complete with etched-glass pocket doors, Italian-marble fireplaces and beautiful long windows that just enticed sunshine into the rooms. It was a different time at the chamber, certainly not as busy, but I look back at those times with such fond memories. Our offices were situated on the first floor of this regal structure, owned by Jim and Lorraine Impey, our lovely landlords.
The chamber stayed at Western Avenue for eight years until we were invited by the town to move to the former train station on Railroad Street, what is now called the Pomerleau Building. Asked to operate the first iteration of the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, it was a significant change, going from a part-time booth on Main Street to a full-time and year-round center. Within a year, we had close to 60 volunteers and were open seven days a week, at one time greeting more than 20,000 visitors a year, from all 50 states and from countries all over the world.
Three years later, the town was fortunate enough to garner grant monies to create a Connecticut River Scenic Byway Center and while construction work continued on the 1883 structure, we received the kindest invitation from TD Bank, our then-neighbor, to occupy the second floor of its building. This unbelievably generous and public-spirited gesture allowed us to still operate the “welcome center,” albeit in a trailer, in the midst of the construction zone while improvements on the nearby building continued.
When construction was complete in 2008, the chamber sponsored one of the biggest community celebrations in years at the grand opening, with a day-long celebration at the center. Close to 500 people came to check out the building, nibble on hamburgers, listen to music and meet with dignitaries. The chamber remains grateful to then-town manager Mike Welch for his stewardship of the building during that time, but another change was on the horizon in 2012, when another town manager unceremoniously booted us out of the office and we were, again, taken in by a kind soul, Mark Healy, from the Green Mountain Mall.
A mall may not appear to be the most intuitive place for a chamber but when we arrived there, the mall was nearly full and, believe it or not, we had more visitors coming in our doors than we did at our second-floor offices atop the welcome center. Businesses, residents and shoppers, alike, seemed to appreciate the chamber being in the mall, engaging with us, one-on-one, on issues that affected them, and the feeling was mutual.
I have to admit to being a little bit broken when we made our last move in 2021, the Mathewson House building on the Lyndon Institute campus, as I had just lost my dear co-worker and friend, Jenn Garand, months before, but this move has been absolutely transformative for me and the chamber, as we, once again, strive to return to the chamber of old. We are not only getting past the effects of the pandemic but taking on some new initiatives soon that will better serve our members and region.
We invite you to come to our open house this Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m., at the Mathewson House Building, 78 Matty House Circle, on the Lyndon Institute campus, right near the Lyndon Center post office. There will be opportunities to network with businesses and residents and, yes, a chance to sample my chocolate chip cookies.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.