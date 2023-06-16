Chamber Made: Upcoming Open House Recalls Past Chamber Offices
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, seen here, is having an open house Wednesday, June 21 from 4-6 p.m.

With our chamber open house just around the corner, next Wednesday to be exact, my mind wandered to all the offices I have called my second home in the past 28 years. There have been quite a few since I arrived at the chamber, each special in its own way.

My first office was at the elegant, salmon-colored and former home of Franklin Fairbanks, located on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury. What a beautiful office that was, complete with etched-glass pocket doors, Italian-marble fireplaces and beautiful long windows that just enticed sunshine into the rooms. It was a different time at the chamber, certainly not as busy, but I look back at those times with such fond memories. Our offices were situated on the first floor of this regal structure, owned by Jim and Lorraine Impey, our lovely landlords.

