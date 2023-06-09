Just this week, a friend and I were talking about a recent comment made at our May legislative breakfast. The discussion related to S.5, a bill proposed to “affordably meeting the mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through electrification, decarbonization, efficiency, and weatherization measures.” S.5 became one of the most controversial bills in this year’s session due to that one word you might have skipped over in its description, “affordably.”

Somewhere along the way, and it is hard to pin down where (although I suspect our local legislators know), someone noted that in the state’s quest to temper the effects of climate change, the cost of fuel could rise upwards of 70 cents a gallon. When you hear a number like that, everyone’s reaction becomes, most decidedly, bipartisan, as there is nary a soul out there who wants that big of a hike in their fuel bills, even if it would help our environment.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.