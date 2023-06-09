Just this week, a friend and I were talking about a recent comment made at our May legislative breakfast. The discussion related to S.5, a bill proposed to “affordably meeting the mandated greenhouse gas reductions for the thermal sector through electrification, decarbonization, efficiency, and weatherization measures.” S.5 became one of the most controversial bills in this year’s session due to that one word you might have skipped over in its description, “affordably.”
Somewhere along the way, and it is hard to pin down where (although I suspect our local legislators know), someone noted that in the state’s quest to temper the effects of climate change, the cost of fuel could rise upwards of 70 cents a gallon. When you hear a number like that, everyone’s reaction becomes, most decidedly, bipartisan, as there is nary a soul out there who wants that big of a hike in their fuel bills, even if it would help our environment.
There is an important consideration about S.5 that people should know before our blood pressures rise too high, over a fuel hike that may not even happen, and we will let the Vermont Natural Resources Council make the point, as they know quite a bit about such things.
“The policy’s enactment will launch a 2-year process to design the program, including robust opportunities for public engagement, as well as studies to ensure we better understand questions like how the program will impact energy costs. Then, before the program could go into effect, the 2025 Legislature would have to vote again to pass legislation to authorize the program to be implemented.”
So, we don’t have to panic yet. Suffice to say, there will be much discussion in the next two years on how our legislators will keep this measure workable and affordable. It may surprise you to know, however, that the bill was not what my friend and I were talking about that day. One of the legislators stated, and I am paraphrasing here, that what we do in our little state won’t amount to a hill of beans in the battle to stem the effects of climate change.
My friend and I, wholeheartedly, disagree with that argument, as Vermont has been at the forefront of environmental regulations, measures and actions for at least the last 70 years. And if you are thinking, what does this woman know about the environment, well, I am glad you asked. Not only did I minor in environmental studies at the University of Maine, but I worked six years as an intern at the Agency of Environmental Conservation, dealing with air pollution control and solid and hazardous waste issues. While putting “solid and hazardous waste intern” on my resume was a real conversation starter back then, that experience remains with me to this day.
Did you know that Vermont was the first state in the land to pass a bottle bill, back in 1953, following that up with the second state, behind Oregon, to approve a bottle deposit law 20 years later? Furthermore, we were also the first state in the country to ban billboards, still only one of four, and the leader in designating a special day to clean up our state, back in 1970. Vermont is no slouch when it comes to protecting our environment and the health of our citizens, as we have instituted so many more ground-breaking protections over the years than I can list here.
There will be many discussions back and forth in the next two years on S.5, about how or why we should implement that legislation, but let’s not give the wrong reason for at least not trying to work things out, that what we do in Vermont will have no impact elsewhere in the nation. Our little state has already shown that is not the truth.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.