When I was in high school, two centuries ago, I was asked by one of my teachers if I would consider becoming a “Big Sister.” For those of you who may not know the program, it is when you take a younger child under your wings and give them support and guidance, another shoulder, of sorts, to lean on. That relationship grew from going to lunch once a week with that young girl to her living at our house for some time, due to her mother being unable to care for her. Like I said, it was two centuries ago and things were done differently back then.
Fast forward to my early years at the chamber and I have to admit that fellow Rotarian Frank Landry was quite persistent about me becoming a school mentor. I feel bad about it now, but I rebuffed him more than once, saying I was too busy at the chamber. Frank, however, was not going to give up that easy.
At one meeting, he asked me innocently, “Do you eat lunch at least once a week?” and I responded, “Of course I do.” His response? “Then you can be a school mentor.” Talk about a blindside and walking into that one. Becoming a mentor, however, has been one of the true joys of my life.
Although I stopped being a mentor in that program a few years ago, as I really was too busy at the chamber at that point, I have continued to bring interns into the office, not only to have them garner new skills but to bring a spark to our organization as well. If you think you know everything there is to know about your job, spend time with someone a third your age and it is humbling, even for a wizened, old crone like myself.
Yesterday, I was talking with my summer intern, Danny, from the college’s Upward Bound program, and we got to talking about the importance of owning up to one’s mistakes, and it was striking how similar our thoughts were on that matter.
Although a number of decades separate the two of us, we both commented on how people are so unwilling, these days, to admit when they make an error. I can only speak for myself, but some of the best lessons in my life have been learned after making a mistake.
I see this trait the most when I am dealing with consumer complaints, as it is no longer “the customer is always right” mentality. If the truth is to be told, the customer is not always right but companies should be able to admit when they have done something wrong and try to fix the issue. I cannot tell you how many corporations I have dealt with as of late that have taken a scorched-earth response to complaints, of not even trying to mitigate a problem in any manner or fashion.
As it often happens, life becomes reality, as I just took a call from a visitor who wondered where the visitor packet I had promised to send her was, as I had totally forgot to put her request on my to-do list. I apologized, to which she responded, “You don’t have to say you are sorry,” to which I said back, “Yes, I do.”
If I had given her excuses on why that task had slipped my mind, she would’ve seen right through me and, probably, thought less of me and the chamber, making a little problem into a bigger one. It doesn’t take any more effort to say you made a mistake and that you are sorry.
If there is one lesson to impart here, it is that it is a strength to make a mistake and learn from it, not the opposite. With all the mistakes I have made over the years, I must be close to having a doctorate, the true definition of live and learn.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
