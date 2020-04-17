There is one phrase I heard my mother say for decades that made little sense to me at the time. At beginning of her birth month every single year, she would utter, “I hate April.”

From my trusty roll top desk, I can see snow fluttering outside and the temperature is a frosty 32 degrees, pretty harsh for being the fourth week of spring. I am guessing Mom’s assessment did not come from any view she saw out her kitchen window but the fact unexpected and unwelcome events always seem to happen during April. At the risk of stating something totally obvious, this year is no different.

