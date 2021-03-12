One can find wisdom in the oddest places…. A couple nights ago, I was watching a show and one of the characters said a line that I immediately wrote down, “You don’t bounce back; you bounce forward.”
If there is anything this last year has shown us, it is that we will all come out of this pandemic changed. There is nary a person in this region, not to mention this planet, who has not been affected by this virus, whether it is emotionally, medically or businesswise. It has affected every facet of what we do, where we go and, to some aspect, who we are, as Covid took away almost all control we had, without even asking.
It is somewhat of a new world we are entering, as this dreaded virus finally wanes, and, to be honest, none of us really knows what we face once Covid has been silenced. It is like a medical hurricane hit the country at the same time, with all of us coming out in the open, after the disaster, trying to assess the damage it wreaked.
In the months and years to come, we will refer to this time as Before Covid and After Covid, and our organization has our own story to tell. Last March, our chamber was the strongest it had been in years. Membership retention was high, new members were coming in at a good clip, our events were popular and we were getting more financially solid by the month. And then Covid arrived, and, like so many of us, we were all in the fight for our economic lives. In our case, there was no financial assistance available from the federal government, just the state, as the pandemic roared throughout the nation.
There is little doubt that we will be a different chamber from last March, once this pandemic has been controlled. We have to be. Our businesses will have different needs going forward, so we will once again, as we have done before, be nimble and evolve with the times and situation.
I have spoken about some of these changes in previous columns, that we will strive to deal with the challenges and obstacles that businesses face, better than we have ever done before. Our chamber will also need to offer more resources and assistance to assist these businesses in their recoveries and provide help to these companies if they stumble. Quite simply, we in the Kingdom are a family and we must help each other to thrive, succeed and be independent.
We know what path we must follow to achieve these goals and objectives, as we have been listening to you prior to, during and, soon to be, after this pandemic storm. You need to know that we cannot, nor would we want to, do this work alone. We will continue to work with our fellow economic partners and agencies, more than ever, to get you the assistance you need as quickly as possible. We, truly, are all in this together.
Stay tuned, as more developments and changes to our chamber are revealed in this column in the weeks and months to come, but, rest assured, we have your back and will get you through these challenging times.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.