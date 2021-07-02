I had a candid conversation with a work colleague and friend this week and made him laugh on something I said. I noted that many had realized that I had gone through a tough stretch these past few years and that I felt I needed a rebrand. There is a bit of truth there, that I don’t want to be defined by the challenges I faced, but how I handled them.
The same goes with the chamber. We are not, by any stretch, the organization we were when I first stepped through our doors so long ago. Believe it or not, every couple years, there has been a reboot, re-imagination and rebranding of where we are and need to be. Focusing almost entirely on hospitality needs when I started, we now let our web site and social media shoulder the burden on that subject and have pivoted the chamber to other necessary priorities.
We now cover legislative and governmental issues far more than we ever did, as it has become increasingly more important to voice our concerns and needs to our elected officials, whether they are in Montpelier or Washington. Just this week, I have talked with representatives from Senator Bernie Sanders’ and Congressman Peter Welch’s offices on subjects that affect the Kingdom, and those discussions will continue.
I hazard to guess that a few years ago, many did not know what workforce development meant, but maybe that term needs a rebrand as well. Essentially, it means that you do your best to remove the obstacles and challenges that businesses face, whether they relate to hiring, red tape, governmental oversight or more. Removing barriers for our businesses has now become our chamber’s most critical priority, especially coming out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, as these obstacles stand in the way of their success. There will be much more on this issue to come, so stay tuned.
Some wonder why we moved to a new office, and I can assure you that every action we have taken in these past years has been purposeful and well thought out. You will soon hear about our initiatives working with educational institutions and student-job shadowing in businesses, something our businesses have wanted for a long time. We are exactly where we need to be.
One of the discussions I had with this friend was reinventing one of our most successful events to include a component that businesses desperately need. Again, that is something I can expound on more as it is more fleshed out, but I want our region to know we are not twiddling our thumbs and doing what we always have. Everything we do is done with the intent of helping our businesses and region. We have and must continue to be nimble.
A case in point was the pandemic, itself. Within days of the state and nation closing down, we started a Facebook page, a place where we could post the most up-to-date governmental and health information on Covid 19 and where businesses could post about their own hours and operation. Many hundreds of posts later, I am glad to report that we are once again refocusing our events to our NEK Business Forum Facebook page, where any business in the tri-county area can have their information posted to an increasingly growing audience.
When I am asked why I love my job so, these type of initiatives are what keep me going, keep me energized and excited, that each and every day is a new and exciting adventure. Who could ask for more than that?
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
