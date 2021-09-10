In between the rain storms this week, I have been on a quest that is quite ironic, considering the weather, looking for restaurants in the Northeast Kingdom that offer outdoor seating. In this era of Covid-19, and its unfortunate Delta variant, such a list will prove to be helpful for our dining establishments until cold temperatures sweep in.
I had sought out such restaurant seating early on in the pandemic and am, honestly, disappointed and a bit frustrated that I am once again having to redo this task. As time-consuming as this job may be, it is an important one, as restaurants need the continued stream of patrons to survive.
Sometimes, it feels like Vermont is the only logical state in our Union on this pandemic, all sides choosing to work together to fight a common foe, yet we’re affected by everyone’s actions around us. I, sincerely, don’t care about the politics that have come to represent Covid; I just want it to go away. Now. It has done so much damage.
I am grateful for the suggestion, however, that such a list needed to be updated, a recommendation I got from a Facebook follower. From the moment I placed a message on our chamber page later that day, seeking assistance from our chamber friends, I was given an extensive list within hours. While now comes the fun and time-consuming part of this job, seeking out the contact information for these restaurants, I am extremely grateful for the assistance I received in bringing this list to life again.
I have been quite fortunate that my organization has received such advice and guidance in the past from our chamber members, residents and visitors, and I hope that continues long into the future. To best represent and service our region, we need that counsel. We are not an island.
As I hope to complete the restaurant list post haste, we will soon start another project and that relates to the workforce development situation that I have brought up so much in past columns. We need to figure out ways to remove barriers for our businesses, as they stand in the way of their success. Frankly, the pandemic has added even more obstacles, including a real job drain. Almost every single chamber member I talk with complains they cannot hire the employees they need, much less the trained workers they are looking for. It is a real problem with no easy solutions.
What is interesting about this phenomenon is that the unemployment level has remained fairly low while the actual job openings rate continues to rise. Quite simply, there are more jobs than people to fill them. According to Reuters, the reasons for this situation remain difficult to address.
“Lack of affordable childcare, fears of contracting the coronavirus, generous unemployment benefits funded by the federal government as well as pandemic-related retirements and career changes have been blamed for the disconnect,” the news service reported. Ask the hospitality sector how it is faring in this economy and you will get a sobering response. Many of their workers have not returned to their posts, finding employment elsewhere that they believe offers better pay, job security and richer benefits.
Despite the apprehension I may feel regarding the times we live in, one thing remains constant, the willingness and perseverance of Vermonters to get to the heart of a problem and solve it. We here at the chamber feed off from that and appreciate the stubbornness and determination of our neighbors in getting through these trying times.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
