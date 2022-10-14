I am a step sitter from way back, the type who will purposely disregard the Adirondack chairs to my right and left and just sit on outside stairs, often pondering my life and the world. On this Friday morning, I’m getting the tips of my shoes wet, as the rain is coming down quite hard. I’m grateful for the roof over my head.

From my perch on the porch, I can see birds almost camouflaged in the nearby bushes, picking away at what nibbles are still available on the branches. For the past two-plus years, these same birds haven’t experienced too much new in their lives, but we cannot say the same. They eat, fly, try to take care of their families, repeat. Oh, to be one of our feathered friends and just wing it…

