I am a step sitter from way back, the type who will purposely disregard the Adirondack chairs to my right and left and just sit on outside stairs, often pondering my life and the world. On this Friday morning, I’m getting the tips of my shoes wet, as the rain is coming down quite hard. I’m grateful for the roof over my head.
From my perch on the porch, I can see birds almost camouflaged in the nearby bushes, picking away at what nibbles are still available on the branches. For the past two-plus years, these same birds haven’t experienced too much new in their lives, but we cannot say the same. They eat, fly, try to take care of their families, repeat. Oh, to be one of our feathered friends and just wing it…
Whether it has been the pandemic, the divisiveness in our country, inflation, consumer spending, the Ukranian war or a host of other worries, we find ourselves wishing for a time, not so long ago, that we didn’t even know we would miss, when life was monotonous and a tad dull. As I have told so many over the years, “Boring is highly underrated.”
Despite our attempts to get our lives back to normal, we are still a little bit out of step, aren’t we? Just when we thought we could put our masks away for a bit, flu season is nearly upon us and the demonic duo of flu and COVID hardly sounds appetizing, even with vaccines and boosters. Trips to the grocery store and gas stations, these days, are downright sobering, are they not?
I understand the dilemma here. What we face, as we ably handle the challenges that today presents, is the prospect of a quite uncertain future, something we can neither predict nor plan for. I’ve fallen victim to that phenomenon in the past two years, not wanting to spend precious time organizing events, only to have them canceled or have just a smattering of people attend, due to circumstances beyond our control.
Since 2020, I have put a number of those events on the shelf, in hopes I can take them down, once again, instead focusing my efforts on more personalized attention to my members, our area businesses and region. Frankly, that was the right decision at the time but there, equally, comes a juncture where you know you must come out of the fog and experience the landscape that awaits you.
The weather analogy to fog is appropriate, because weather affects us all, and we’ve all been in these last miserable years together. But what do we do in foul weather? We know this answer well, with winter soon upon us. We prepare for it. We batten down the hatches, get our ducks in order, find and don our winter gear and head out into the cold. We hardly know what today’s weather will bring, much less the 10-day forecast, but we are ready for what the season throws at us. I must strive to treat the world a bit more like the weather.
There are no promises there will be sunny weather ahead, weather-wise or world-wise, but that didn’t stop me from dipping my shoes out into the rain this morning nor should it discourage me from doing the same in this uncertain world of ours.
New Year’s resolutions are a couple months away but I think I may try to attempt a few now, not being afraid to face off and fend off what the future and the world hurls at me. I just need to take life one porch step at a time.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
