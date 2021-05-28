As each week passes and the world returns to some level of familiar normalcy, the chamber’s new office in the Matty House at Lyndon Institute is getting busier by the day. Events are starting to get planned, correspondence is being returned and we are even receiving guests. It is so welcome to appreciate all that I took for granted just over a year ago.
In between the mountains of paperwork to tackle, there have been silent successes this week. Our chamber sign was put up on the front railings and intern Joleil Whitney and I traveled to Agway in Lyndonville to purchase some flower baskets for our majestic porch. The office and our environs are, truly, feeling more like home.
Being on a campus is not new to me, as I have worked on two college campuses during my career, but there is a sense of camaraderie and friendliness that is just so welcoming in such a community, especially for a new arrival such as myself. To be able to smell a freshly mowed lawn, hear kids play out on the green and to see and hear birds outside my windows is a tonic for my healing soul. I also had a nice surprise this week that I can share with you.
Earlier this year, I lost my dear uncle, after having just lost my coworker and dear friend to cancer in November. Granted, my uncle had lived a long and wondrous life, loved by so many, but I really miss him. For months during the pandemic, I was forced to phone instead of visit him and while it was not the same, I so enjoyed our frequent conversations.
I felt like I stepped back in time every time we talked, him regaling me with stories of World War II and what it was like living in Lyndonville during his nine-plus decades on this Earth. When I learned the chamber would need to get a new phone number, due to our move to the new office, I made a simple request of the phone company, “Can I have my aunt and uncle’s old phone number? It would mean the world to me.”
When I told my cousin, their son, of my plans, he was elated, as neither of us wanted a number that was so near and dear to us to go to a stranger after 70 years. I received word just this week that our new number will be theirs and this turn of events, sincerely, warms my heart. These days, it is often the little things that give me the purest joy.
So, as of sometime next week, you will be able to call 802-626-5594 and get the chamber. For many of you who are used to our old number, 802-748-3678, you can also call that number for the foreseeable future, as calls will be forwarded to our new office. Happily, our 2½-month ordeal to transfer over our phones will be over soon.
There will be much to report from the chamber in the weeks to come, once we actually have a phone for people to call, as we have held off a number of announcements until we achieved that final and last step.
What’s in a number? More than you know. Every time I now have to give out our new phone number, I will smile, remembering relatives who were so dear to me. I think they would like being honored in such a way.
Darcie McCann is the director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
