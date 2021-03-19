I take a lot of pictures with my cell phone, but a photo memory came up today that broke my heart. Taken a year ago, it was one of our last days at the chamber office before the world closed down because of Covid-19, our doors locked to the public due to the impending threat. I had decided to lift the spirits of my coworker, Jenn Garand, by bringing my dogs in to entertain us while we worked, and they certainly did. The picture that popped up today is of my Black Lab trying to jump up into Jenn’s lap, a look of pure glee on her face. Jenn is gone now, taken by cancer, but that happy picture will always make me smile.
It has been a full year since our respective worlds changed in so many ways. There will be so many issues to process once this pandemic is finally tamed, mostly relief, but few of us can forget the fear of those first few weeks of the pandemic. Covid-related deaths, shortages at grocery stores, trying to determine how we could all work from home, especially with school-aged kids, and wondering how many businesses would fall before this outbreak were all concerns that kept us up at night.
A short excerpt in my journal a year ago today says it all, “More cases of Covid-19 and more businesses close every day. Colleges and schools closed. Libraries closed. Banks closing their lobbies. You name it; it has been affected. In my lifetime, I can’t think of anything that has been so scary, impacting so much of the globe at the same time. It is a terrible feeling, knowing everyone could be affected by this deadly virus.”
Over the months, especially in our precious and resilient state, we buckled down and did what we had to do, even trying to match our masks with our outfits (guilty!). We knew our hospitality industry was being hammered, especially, so we all tried to step up to assist them, even as so many of us were being affected financially by the outbreak ourselves. We began to see heroes in a different light, our healthcare and essential workers making so many sacrifices on our behalf.
Our homes became a haven and prison. We baked bread, planted gardens, Zoomed with college friends and, in my case, had an outdoor luncheon chat with my neighbor for months. As the virus wore on over the months, however, it also wore us down. Pandemic fatigue became a real thing, but yet our little state still persevered.
Our political leaders, from both sides of the aisle, stepped up, really working as one. Dr. Mark Levine, the Vermont Department of Health commissioner, became a household name. Gov. Phil Scott earned, and rightly so, accolades for sticking to his guns when he wouldn’t open up Vermont, even as states around the country were lowering their guards, a mistake that fueled even more cases.
This pandemic, frankly, brought out the best in our country but also the worst. Pity anyone named “Karen” this year, as it became the catch word for anyone putting their own interests above others. Racial issues will also have to be addressed, as so many of us hadn’t realized the extent of bigotry and inequity that people of color and minorities in our nation have had to endure on a daily basis. These are our fellow Americans, and we have to and must do better.
For the first time in a year, though, I am beginning to feel a sense of hope. Spring is coming, the sun is shining, and I feel that the same sense of common purpose that we had at the beginning of this outbreak will return, as we try to rebuild our country, our economies and ourselves. It is just fortunate that our own state has a head start to this recovery, as we worked together throughout this challenging year.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
