If the truth is to be told, I have lost most of the folks who would normally read my column, just with the headline alone, so for all you hardy souls still remaining, I have a bit of an interesting and nerdy tale to impart. Don’t give up on me yet; it has a happy ending.

You may not know this, but I have a super power. It doesn’t come with a cape, but for the last 25 years, I have served a lengthy term as president of Chamber Benefits, Inc., an organization affiliated with the state chamber association, which provides insurance plans to our chamber members. Presently, we offer a number of dental and vision plans, but in our heyday, CBI, as it is known, oversaw the chamber’s hefty $81-million health insurance program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.