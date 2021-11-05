For the last few days, as I have driven to work, I have been struck with the quiet and elegant beauty of November. The fog takes a while to lift from the hills, the autumn leaves provide a colorful carpet and a sheen of frost hangs on tree branches like a spider web on a door frame on an early summer morn.
When I take pictures this time of year, as I often do, I just point and shoot, experiencing the real and natural beauty of autumn through my lens. There is nothing I would do to change that photo, and I wouldn’t anyway, because that image is true and sincere to the season, even when it is bleak and gray. There is an unfortunate trend these days, however, to heavily filter a picture or video and present it as real.
I was talking about this trend just this week with a professional photographer, whose images illustrate skill, patience and such sincerity. We were commenting about how many photographs we had seen this fall that looked like they were developed in nuclear reactor water; they were so far off the true colors of the image. The reds and yellows of the leaves were not colors, ironically, you would find in nature. They actually looked more like impressionist paintings.
I’m not sure why so many feel we have to improve on natural beauty. These people’s supposed “once-in-a-lifetime” shot is hardly that; it is a well-intentioned fraud. Had these photos been given to me, as the former newspaper editor that I am, I would not have published them. They are nowhere near an accurate representation of the actual scenery being taken.
Now, you may wonder who they are they hurting by taking these overly colorful photos and posting them on social media. Well, I’m the chamber director who has to be the spoilsport who tells our visitors where to find these glowing leaves, neon-green grass and unnaturally blue lakes. Isn’t our state pretty enough, already, that we don’t have to enhance it?
I’m not trying to single anyone out, as this is an international trend, but I wish we could get back to the point where such photos are not published on social media, or, gad zooks, in magazines or newspapers. Most photographers can tell a filtered photo from a mile away but others are not so fortunate. They believe these pictures are real.
Photography once used to be considered a skill but this expertise has been diminished by the fact that most of the filtering apps on our smart phones can take an average photo and make it look like Ansel Adams has come back to life. That is not right. Taking a beautiful photo is rarely easy.
The last I knew, corked baseball bats and juiced athletes were not allowed in their sports. Should there be a little more discretion in what we present as “real” pictures?
My pet peeve is that these filtered photos, unnatural as they might be, are gaining some level of credibility, as people on social media are proclaiming how gorgeous and amazing they are. Not me. I won’t like them and I won’t publish them in any chamber brochures. The Northeast Kingdom is beautiful just the way it is.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
