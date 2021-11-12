The holiday season, for so many of us, can bring unmitigated joy, as we rejoice in the season, surrounding ourselves with beloved family members and giving ourselves that once-a-year excuse for eating more than we should. Last year, I had a bit of an unanticipated and unexpected disappointment, what I have come to call The Great Tree Topple Tragedy, when my conifer fell to the floor, breaking some of my most sentimental ornaments.
To this day, I have no idea what happened, but I do have a theory. It involves a lovable but rambunctious Black Lab pupper, but the German Shepherd and cat are not giving up their four-legged friend, so the cause may always be a mystery. I have to admit to being quite sad, at first, about the number of decorations that were broken, many dating back a number of generations in our family, but it didn’t take me long to hatch a plan to turn that frown upside down.
Starting at the beginning of autumn, I started searching high and low in these parts for ornaments that might find a place on my overly adorned tree, with all the decorations designed to prompt new memories and traditions. I have even gotten my daughter and son-in-law in on the search, as we will soon be driving to all corners of the Kingdom, leaving no holiday bazaar and store unturned, to find just the right pieces.
Minus two very sentimental decorations that I actually wanted to try and recreate, including a double-decker bus ornament from London, I have purchased every last piece here in the Northeast Kingdom. I have had so much more fun than I expected, especially when it started from a place of sadness, trying to find decorations that match my family’s interests and traditions, while also getting items that match my own personality as well.
So far, I have gotten a number of very Vermont-themed pieces, a few bird ones, a gardening watering can and winter-based decorations. I’m looking forward to what my kids help me pick out, because no matter how old they become, my tree will always remain the “family” one, the pieces that represent us all.
The Northeast Kingdom has a way of bringing out the very best of the holidays, whether it is our fragrant and fabulous trees, the wood smoke that rises from our chimneys (prompting one neighbor to identify that scent as “Vermont perfume”) and the expectation of a white carpet, covering our scrubby lawns. The Northeast Kingdom just personifies the holiday season, no?
What turned out to be a quite unfortunate accident and tree-topple catastrophe has actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it has allowed me to dig deep and discover my own interests while spending time with loved ones. Isn’t that what this season is all about anyway?
Holiday memories don’t have to come in a cardboard box left on your front stoop. They can come in shared experiences with loved ones, determining gift strategies over hot chocolate and homemade cookies at community bazaars or downtown eateries. I know there are items we can’t get here and must rely on online purchases, to some extent (me included), but whenever possible, we should always think local.
As I decorate my tree this year, and every year going forward, I will have a myriad of memories to carry me forward. I am not quite to the point where I will say “good girl” to my rowdy dog, but I am getting there. She actually did me a favor.
Darcie McCann serves as executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
