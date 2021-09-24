This past Monday, I served as the guest speaker for a Zoom meeting of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club. Just last month, I was asked to give a presentation for the Lyndonville Rotary Club. I am very appreciative that these great organizations gave me the opportunity to let them know what our chamber has been doing this past year, especially during the pandemic.
I thought the talk went quite well, as I noted why we moved to our new office and how we hope to serve our membership and area better by such an action. I also mentioned what our chamber had done and accomplished during these last long months of Covid to assist our region. I spoke about our recent merger with the Heart of Vermont Chamber and how this move helps the Northeast Kingdom as a whole, giving our business community a stronger voice. I ended up my presentation telling the Rotary members what our chamber’s plans were for the future and how we hoped to achieve these goals.
As always, such speeches end with a question-and-answer session and I must say that I got one of the best and most honest queries I have received in my 26 years at the chamber. This chamber member, and I apologize for paraphrasing her question, noted that I am, sadly, one very important person down in my office and may not see a new staff member until the pandemic wanes, so how can I do what is on my to-do list for the organization, considering my situation?
It wasn’t meant as a mean question but as a very honest and sincere declaration that, perhaps, I was taking on more than one person could handle. As I answered her, I noted that the cancellation of some very time-consuming events this year, due to the pandemic, had opened up large slots of time, allowing me to pursue some of these initiatives, but I have thought a lot about her question since it was posed and there is a broader answer to her concern.
A couple columns back, I mentioned that many organizations and events are struggling to succeed due to the fact that the volume of volunteers is drying up. As we lose our volunteers to poor health or a myriad of other reasons, we are, quite simply, not having others step up and take their places. Of all the columns I have written recently, that one column really struck a chord with many groups such as mine. We are scared, for ourselves and our region, because we need the collective assistance of our neighbors for our Kingdom to prosper.
I think that person was right to ask that question because it forced me to come up with another question myself, should the chamber, or any other economic development group, be expected to bring our region back from these difficult economic times alone? Most of you would say, of course not, but I can tell you there are many out there who believe that, not realizing the significant lack of funding and staff there is to accomplish such a feat.
We are in a society where a simple fall festival can be saved in the span of a Hallmark movie, but that is not the way it is in real life. We need the support of funding, memberships, sponsorships and human capital to accomplish the good deeds we do in the Kingdom, and all have been in short supply this past decade.
Does the answer to that kind woman mean I won’t work my tail off to carry out that hefty to-do list? No, but it does mean I will attempt to work smarter, not harder, and will seek out the support of my region far more to get there. So, yes, I am very glad that question was asked.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
