This is the kind of winter morning I love the most. A gentle snow is falling softly to the ground, my office is cozily warm and I will soon be sipping a scalding Irish tea. The beautiful landscape outside my window belies the threat this snow presents to motorists. As with life, something that looks so innocent can be so dangerous.
Last night, my daughter lamented how sick she is of the pandemic that shall not be named, similar to Voldemort in Harry Potter (except I just did). Her plea was emotional, heartfelt, heartbreaking and sincere and I’m guessing that 100 percent of us would agree with her on every point, as there are so many things we have so sorely missed during this outbreak. You may think I’m a terrible mother but I borrowed a line from a television ad that, most certainly, has a double meaning and told her, “Sweetie, Shingles doesn’t care.”
In that commercial, people note how healthy their lifestyle is, that they bike incessantly and eat vegetables all the live-long day, only to hear a baritone-voiced announcer declare, “Shingles doesn’t care.” Now, if you replace one word, and I am guessing you can figure out which one, you can apply this message to an entirely different medical condition. It’s not that far of a stretch.
I first heard that ad in those first scary months of the pandemic and it resonated with me, even then. Almost every day, then and now, people from both sides of the political aisle would be pointing fingers at each other and I found myself, sitting at my rolltop desk in the Northeast Kingdom, talking back to the television, saying, “You know what, guys? Shingles doesn’t care.”
For two years, we have looked at each other as the problem but there is a true Marvel villain here that is the real menace, and it is the virus. Instead of attacking it, we are attacking each other, and like the true villain this disease is, it has discovered that weakness and exploited it against us, its nemesis. In the same way, I’m glad I take the necessary precautions when I drive on a snowy day like this, putting on my seatbelt and having good snow tires on my car, we have to look at this outbreak in a similar fashion. What we can do to lessen our chances of harm?
Now I know what some of you are thinking, that I’m extremely naïve, thinking I can remove the finger-pointing at this point but we have to demonstrate our humanity first, especially when a threat affects us all. Do you think firefighters stand outside a blaze, casting judgment on an occupant who may not have an operating smoke detector? No, they are fighting the fire. The lessons on how to prevent such a tragedy again can be learned later.
There has been a world of hurt due to this pandemic, medically and economically, and there are days that I, ever the optimist, wonder when all of this is going to end. I often ponder how we will be judged by future generations on how we handled this outbreak, because up to now we have all deserved a failing grade.
The thing about life, though, is at the strike of midnight, we are handed a new day and given a new chance to turn our life around, something that should not be taken for granted. We should help and support our neighbors and expect more from our politicians on the national stage, who sometimes act like screaming toddlers. That may sound like a political statement but I’m casting blame at both sides of the aisle when I say that.
There will be a time when we can look at this outbreak in our rear-view mirror and realize the threat has been lessened, that it no longer shuts down our health-care system and economies, and the road ahead looks safe. Until that time, let us work together, as a team, to make that happen, because until that time, “Shingles doesn’t care.”
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
