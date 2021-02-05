If I was to wage a bet, I would guess most of you have done what Marie Kondo has suggested you do during the pandemic, even if you don’t know who she is.
While you are probably thinking Kondo is a great last name for a real estate agent, she is actually a world-renown clutter consultant who wrote the wildly popular book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” If I was to make a second bet, I would predict the copy editor of the Caledonian-Record is impressed Kondo used a hyphen correctly in her title. Why, yes, I am that good at prognostication.
Kondo may have a point, but clearing clutter shouldn’t be just about cleaning out our overflowing basements. It can and should apply to how we conduct business, as well. When sales are slow, there is no better time to sit down with your employees and develop a plan for the future, especially in light of this challenging economic landscape. Think of it as getting Google Map directions for your business. I have avoided a lot of bumps in the road due to those directions. This particular experiment is why the chamber decided we should focus more on solving workforce concerns and obstacles in the years to come.
In addition to mapping out your future, you may also want to consider all those suggestions you have heard from customers in the past. There may be some merit in a few of those “I sure wish you did this” comments. I remember one sporting-goods store, years ago, that when I asked if they sold bathing suits, told me, “No, we don’t, but I must get asked that 20 times a day.” That is hundreds of dollars a day in sales they were losing, on just one item! If you combine just these two recommendations, developing a plan for the future and looking at what you could do better, your chances of surviving this pandemic improve.
For you hardier souls, I recommend one of the most popular methodologies used over the decades, which we have used ourselves, and that is SWOT, which stands for “Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats.” You may not remember Albert Humphrey, who developed this business analysis method, but you sure will remember that catchy acronym once you hear it. It is a good way to identify the areas you need to pay attention to and concentrate on at your business.
Last, but not least, one of the most overlooked business tips, and this is so obvious that I hesitate to even mention it, is better and more personalized customer service. Such attention to detail comes in the way you greet your customers and present your product to how you handle their concerns once the sale is complete.
I cannot tell you how many times I have heard someone say, “They may know how to sell to a customer but not how to keep one.” How you treat someone after the sale often determines whether they repeat their business. One lost customer can result in thousands of dollars in lost sales over the years.
After all this sage advice, you must think my basement is spotless, and it is not, not by a long shot. Sadly, I have few excuses not to tackle the battle of the basement now that I can manage stairs after my ankle surgery. A word to the wise, if I don’t answer your calls this weekend, you know where I will be… cursing Marie Kondo in my basement.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.