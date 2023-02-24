This morning, I was looking for an event on my phone that happened a while back and found myself back in February of 2020. Three years ago on Friday, I would have been at a legislative breakfast with Jenn Garand, arriving back at our office in the Green Mountain Mall to prepare for the chamber’s annual meeting and Business Resource Fair later that week, both events well attended.
Less than two weeks later, we were all starting to hear that the few COVID cases we had in the nation at the time were worrisome, due to how contagious it was. I remember Jenn and I talking in the parking lot of the mall, soon before the lockdown, that perhaps we should work from home for a few days until we got a sense of where the virus was going. Those three days turned into weeks, months and then over a year, as the announcement for the lockdown came two days after our parking lot chat.
I am reminded of that frightening time as the federal government has recently been hinting it will not renew the COVID 19 national and public health emergency status when it expires in May. It has been a long time in coming to get to this point, with more than 100 million in the U.S. contracting the virus and 1.1 million poor souls dying. We are told we will have to deal with COVID in the same way we do the flu from here on out, that an annual shot in the arm will, hopefully, protect us from future and scary mutations of the disease.
It was a heady time in the spring of 2020. Not only did we have to contend with effects that COVID rained down upon the physical and economic health of our country but closer to home, the then-chancellor of the Vermont State College System announced he planned on closing Northern Vermont University/Lyndon and Johnson and Vermont Technical College due to budgetary constraints. It appears we are facing another chapter in that book, play on words intended, as the same college system is planning on repurposing the libraries at the universities, with budget woes once again being at the forefront. This announcement is receiving the same reaction as the planned closure of the schools did, three years hence. What is old appears to be new again.
Soon after the lockdown, our chamber established a special page on Facebook designated for COVID news, so that businesses and residents in the region could find needed information on this health emergency, all in one place. Hundreds of announcements were posted on that page in those lonely and scary months following the lockdown and, honestly, we were never busier than we were during that time.
We struggled, as many chambers did, just to keep our doors open, as dues, fundraisers and sponsorships decreased dramatically during the pandemic. The federal government, in no show of wisdom, purposely excluded chambers from COVID assistance, the very organizations in the trenches trying to help businesses. “Doing more on less” became kind of an inside joke within our office.
Within those dark memories, there are also ones that showed our fellow human beings in a very bright and positive light, with everyone working together to save restaurants and stores and helping those in the service sector as well. I have never been prouder of my region than I was at that time, because everyone was working together for one common purpose, to have our friends, family and economy become strong once more.
Not all trips down Memory Lane are positive but I will never forget the kindness and support that the residents of the Kingdom showed to each other during that difficult time, which far outweigh the fear and dread that came with the pandemic. It demonstrated that if we stand together, there is nothing we can’t handle.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
