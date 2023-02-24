This morning, I was looking for an event on my phone that happened a while back and found myself back in February of 2020. Three years ago on Friday, I would have been at a legislative breakfast with Jenn Garand, arriving back at our office in the Green Mountain Mall to prepare for the chamber’s annual meeting and Business Resource Fair later that week, both events well attended.

Less than two weeks later, we were all starting to hear that the few COVID cases we had in the nation at the time were worrisome, due to how contagious it was. I remember Jenn and I talking in the parking lot of the mall, soon before the lockdown, that perhaps we should work from home for a few days until we got a sense of where the virus was going. Those three days turned into weeks, months and then over a year, as the announcement for the lockdown came two days after our parking lot chat.

