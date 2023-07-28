There are long, cold and dreary winters that try our very souls. Until this summer rolled around, I did not think it possible that the warmest season of the year could bring such a similar sense of the doldrums, but here we are. Every time we look out our windows, there appears to be sheets of rain falling from the skies.

The nature of my work as of late, as well as the weather, has meant many more days in the office than I would like and am used to. I feel a bit like a Dilbert cartoon, where I am both the beleaguered employee and the terrible boss, as I am one and the same. Get through a huge pile of paperwork and feel some sort of satisfaction for a job well done? That same person, who looks like me, goes through her e-mails, answers a couple calls and reaches to the far side of her desk for more folders and that once-diminished pile has become a mountain again. I hate me.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.