There are long, cold and dreary winters that try our very souls. Until this summer rolled around, I did not think it possible that the warmest season of the year could bring such a similar sense of the doldrums, but here we are. Every time we look out our windows, there appears to be sheets of rain falling from the skies.
The nature of my work as of late, as well as the weather, has meant many more days in the office than I would like and am used to. I feel a bit like a Dilbert cartoon, where I am both the beleaguered employee and the terrible boss, as I am one and the same. Get through a huge pile of paperwork and feel some sort of satisfaction for a job well done? That same person, who looks like me, goes through her e-mails, answers a couple calls and reaches to the far side of her desk for more folders and that once-diminished pile has become a mountain again. I hate me.
A recent open house to meet the new owners of the Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford made me remember the job I once had before the pandemic, and I know I am not alone. It was so good being out and about, talking with people and businesses (and, of course, the food was fantastic). We are all balancing work in an altogether different way than we did a few years ago. Between the economy not quite bouncing back and the scarcity of employees, we are all doing far more tasks than we did in the past.
Despite the Dilbert analogy, I do see a ray of hope on the horizon and it may involve somewhat of a shift of what chambers will do down the road. When I first started at this organization back in the 1800s, chambers were known, more than anything, for our hospitality efforts. We not only operated the information booth for some time in St. Johnsbury, located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Main, but we were asked by the town to run the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, located in the heart of the downtown. This was all before Google was just a silly word, not a search engine or a map app, and while, admittedly, these two programs have transformed the tourism industry, that does not mean that chambers will go the way of the typewriter.
Our superpower and weakness are one and the same, that a lot of folks don’t know all that we do. Yes, chambers are still important in the hospitality arena, but we provide so many more services, and we really need to toot our own horns a little bit louder. Our organizations have become the problem-solvers and helpers of all issues related to business.
Need a fuel discount? We can help. How about dental or vision insurance? Yes. Need someone to help you with a problem? Our Business Assistance Center stands at the ready to resolve the issue. Need the proper documentation to ship out your product to places all over the world? We do that as well.
Whether it is advocating for more business-friendly legislation, putting together a visitor guide, offering the most extensive online calendar in these parts or saving you money with a bulk mailing, we are not just hospitality experts. Google will never be able to do all that a chamber does, even if it can tell you the answer to the most obscure question out there in a millisecond. Google, however, can’t really explain the popularity and lure of the Kardashians though. That is one phenomenon that no one can explain.
In the coming weeks, I hope to be out more, meeting with chamber members, quite possibly with an umbrella, but more on that in a future column. Just know you won’t find the answer as to why on Google. You will have to stay tuned here.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
