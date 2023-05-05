Chamber Made: ‘Where Everyone Knows Your Name’
Buy Now

The Matty House on the Lyndon Institute campus

In the last week, I received some very sage advice from a valued colleague and chamber member, Peggy Pearl. After my recent glowing column on Hardwick, she suggested that every town in the Kingdom deserved such a tribute, and I couldn’t agree more. You will see more similar columns to that piece in the months to come. Today, I focus my attention on a community that has been a part of my life since I was born, Lyndonville.

Although I have spent most of my career, here in the Kingdom, in my birthplace, St. Johnsbury, it is Lyndon that I call home. Thirty-one years ago, my husband and I discovered a cute, little cottage-style home with a magnificent view and it is on that sacred ground, at least to us, that we raised our family. It is a small plot of land that has not only served as our home but also home to countless critters, as well, including two bears in the past week. Imagine my surprise to see a yearling sitting on my side lawn, feasting on the very last of the birdseed I had in the feeder. The bear may not have been thinking of Woody Guthrie at the time but it certainly shared his sentiment, “This land is your land and this land is my land.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.