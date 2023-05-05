Chamber Made: ‘Where Everyone Knows Your Name’

In the last week, I received some very sage advice from a valued colleague and chamber member, Peggy Pearl. After my recent glowing column on Hardwick, she suggested that every town in the Kingdom deserved such a tribute, and I couldn’t agree more. You will see more similar columns to that piece in the months to come. Today, I focus my attention on a community that has been a part of my life since I was born, Lyndonville.
Although I have spent most of my career, here in the Kingdom, in my birthplace, St. Johnsbury, it is Lyndon that I call home. Thirty-one years ago, my husband and I discovered a cute, little cottage-style home with a magnificent view and it is on that sacred ground, at least to us, that we raised our family. It is a small plot of land that has not only served as our home but also home to countless critters, as well, including two bears in the past week. Imagine my surprise to see a yearling sitting on my side lawn, feasting on the very last of the birdseed I had in the feeder. The bear may not have been thinking of Woody Guthrie at the time but it certainly shared his sentiment, “This land is your land and this land is my land.”
When I returned in 1992, after two decades of being away, it took only one day in the town to recognize someone at the Main Street White’s Market, and I left the area as a child. My dad’s side of the family has lived in Lyndonville for more than 100 years and everyone knew my father. My grandfather, in fact, owned a grocery store on Depot Street during the Great Depression, at the spot where the Gold Medal Flour mural is now located. Needless to say, my bonds to this town run deep.
I cannot count how many times I made the trip from our house to the ice rink over the 15 years my son played hockey, but I can tell you how much I have treasured the friendship of those hockey parents. This is a community that immediately embraced my parents when they returned to Lyndonville after three decades, as they enjoyed each noon hour with friends at the Darling Inn Senior Meal Site. It is a place where the bookshop owner, Kim Crady Smith, calls me when there are new greeting card boxes she knows I would like and when a simple and kind gesture from a restaurant owner made me cry. My first takeout from the Asia Restaurant after my husband died, there was just the one fortune cookie in the bag, for the first time ever. They knew, and they cared.
Yes, there is Bandstand Park, a place that every resident in town calls their own, but there is also Powers Park, where our kids learned to swim, and the Lyndon Outing Club, where I, personally, took some of the most epic pratfalls ever recorded on that hill. And my siblings, cousins and I will never forget the Sunday dinners at my grandparents’ house, located on what is now Tulip Street. In the years since my own family moved to this community, we have tried to start some of our own traditions. My siblings now joke I have become my father, the tagline in the Cheers TV song, “Where everyone knows your name.”
Here in the Kingdom, it is not how big your home is or how much is in your banking account, but, instead, the generosity and kindness you show to others. Here, we help people out of snowbanks, leave bags of needed groceries on doorsteps and lift those up who are hurting.
When I came to Matty House on the Lyndon Institute campus a few years ago, I was one of those people, deeply grieving the loss of my dear husband and co-worker, who was family to me. This little town, in a big way, has helped me in my efforts to go forward with my life, a gift I can never quite repay.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
