On Thursday morning, I did something I have not done for decades and lest you think my action was momentous or exciting, you would be very wrong. For the first time in forever, I forgot my watch on my bureau at home. Knowing I had a full schedule from the time I arrived at my work door until I locked it hours later, there was no going back to get it. I was interested to see how my day would go without this important piece of jewelry.
My first meeting of the day was a long Zoom session to discuss dental and vision rates for the chamber insurance plans, so if there was ever a time to check my watch, it was that appointment. Surprisingly, I did not check my bare wrist once. By the time we ended our conversation, the insurance rates were in good shape and I felt pleased with the outcome. Discussing insurance rates is never a desired task, but it has been satisfying over the years to keep increases at bay, knowing our businesses are having a tough time.
The next item on my to-do list was writing up payment vouchers, hardly the chore that evokes exhilaration in the hearts of any chamber director, but once again, I didn’t search for the time at any point while completing this job. I just got out my trusty fountain pen and wrote out the slips. My music was playing and I was enjoying hot tea all the while. Perhaps I would survive this day without a watch, after all.
You may not know it, but I live and die at this desk with my calendar and three to-do lists by my side and my usual mid-morning review of what awaited me for the rest of the day was quite a painless assignment. While, yes, there were many responsibilities left to tackle and a host of other meetings to come, I noticed I was not as burdened by the weight of the day’s work flow as I usually was. I had expected the opposite reaction.
Working by myself over these past months has been admittedly sad, challenging and, no pun intended, at times quite difficult. Not having my dear friend and coworker to bounce ideas off, or to just chat, has forced me to spend almost the entire day by myself. While that has been hard, I have discovered I have an internal clock of what needs to be done and why and I just plug along. There is some level of joy, sad as it may be, in crossing off tasks off my to-do list. I know…. I really do need to get out more.
These many months of the pandemic have forced so many of us into the same situation I am in, whether it is working from home or at businesses, behind locked doors, as the virus has surged like waves at full tide. Like me, people have finished reports, made calls and just gone about their work, with nary a fuss, just plugging along, like I have. I think this outbreak has given us a needed perspective that we can only do what we do and can handle each challenge thrown at us, one problem at a time, that we will and can persevere and get through this.
The result of the watch experiment, I believe, is that the pandemic has changed my perspective on my life and work and that I now can handle annoyances and frustrations better, perhaps because they seem petty in light of all we have been through. Ultimately, that is a good thing. That being said, though, if I ever lose my to-do books, I’m toast.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
