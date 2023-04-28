It has taken me a few days to calm down and decompress from our Monday chamber legislative breakfast. In my 28 years at this organization and almost 150 legislative forums, I’ve not experienced what I did that day and, unfortunately, there were 40 people to witness it as well.
I have noticed, as have all of you, that decorum and manners, in general, have flown out the window in the past few years. I am no supernatural being but I have sensed our own legislative breakfasts getting tenser with each gathering this year. Last month, people were upset about the college library situation and expressed their frustration to legislators who, frankly, agreed with them. I had to remind the audience at one point not to kill the messenger, as the very panelists sitting before them were on their side.
But this last meeting was one for the books and foreseeing that the breakfast might be a repeat of the previous month, or worse, I clearly spelled out three rules before the question-and-answer session: have your questions be quick and succinct, no follow-up questions (due to the size of the crowd) and, most importantly, be respectful of your elected representatives. One group who attended the breakfast, with two people in particular, ignored every single one of the rules I had set out and started heckling one of our legislators.
I won’t give these people neither the satisfaction of listing their cause nor from whence they came, but they were not only shrill in their interrogation of the legislator but they refused to back down when I told them to stop. I had to point my finger and scold them like children to end the berating of this elected representative, but it didn’t end there.
Immediately following the breakfast, one member of this group came up to this same legislator and started haranguing this person again. I told this audience member four times that our legislator had to leave for another meeting and she still wouldn’t stop. I finally had to usher this legislator towards the door to get her out of the building when I saw four or five people near the entrance, intent on a third round with this legislator. For the first time ever, I had to walk a legislator to their car and if you think I am exaggerating in my response, a very nice gentleman, who had also witnessed this scene, came up and escorted this legislator out as well.
These same people came up to me when I returned to the building, lamely attempting to apologize for their behavior but added a qualifier, the word “but” and their supposed reason for attacking this person so, negating any chance of an actual and sincere apology. The twist on this story is that this legislator couldn’t have responded back to these people’s concerns if they wanted to, as the issue was before the courts, but that didn’t stop them.
These people kept an audience of 40 captive, with their own fellow guests calling them rude, appalling, shocking, selfish and boorish, and I have to say that the shoe fits. We hold these sessions so that constituents may express their opinions on concerns that affect them in a civil way, not to verbally attack our legislators, who are all working so hard to represent us. These people crossed a line.
If this group or any other thinks I will tolerate such behavior in the future, these folks are sadly mistaken. I will have the nearby police department on speed dial and they will be swiftly ushered out of the building before they have a chance to finish their ill-mannered and disrespectful sentences. The rest of the audience had the right to a civil meeting that day and these people took that away from them.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
