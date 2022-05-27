As we welcome the next few wonderful months of blessed warmth, there is a phrase that is used quite a bit to describe the sunny and glorious weather that accompanies summer, a “chamber of commerce day.” Such a descriptor is often used to paint a picture of the most perfect day possible. Unfortunately, there is probably such a reason people use that phrase, as chambers of commerce and tourism associations have been known to over embellish where we live and our attributes, which, frankly, does nothing to burnish our image.
Perhaps it is due to my newspaper background, but I think if you can’t promote your region accurately, then you really shouldn’t be doing what you are doing. This issue came to light this week when I was speaking to a marketer about promoting our area and I spoke about this very phenomenon. I told her it was important to be authentic and sincere about what the Kingdom offers while trying to correct misrepresentations about the region, and it was apparent she was not used to hearing such words from a chamber director.
I have to admit to being called out a number of times over the years for not being an over-embellisher, for not glossing over some of those attributes that make us less than perfect. One such time was when I decided to reprint a beautiful piece in a tourism brochure that then-Vermont Life Editor Tom Slayton wrote about the Kingdom, his admitted favorite place in the state.
Tom described the area as having “pockets of poverty,” and you would have thought he was describing the streets of Calcutta for the reaction I got for those three simple words in an otherwise amazingly lovely tribute on our area.
Many told me to take that description out and I wouldn’t do it, as he was right. Tom could see beyond those pockets of poverty and gave our visitors credit that they could still experience the spectacular landscape and our amazing people and not think any less of the Kingdom as a result. That being said, when the Boston Globe overexaggerated that poverty 10-fold in an embarrassingly dreadful photo essay on the Kingdom, I declared war on them.
You know, despite the fact that we have unbelievably cold weather for stretches in the winter and pesky mosquitoes that could damn-near lift us off the ground in the summer, this is still one of the most amazing places on Earth. We have learned to cope with the challenges this state presents to us and pat ourselves on the back for doing it. We, in turn, also welcome folks to the state who have that same kind of affinity for perseverance and adventure.
Will I tell people our taxes are lower than our neighbors and that it is a snap of the fingers to start up a business? I will not, but I will try to explain why we pay a little bit more and how we are trying to preserve a bit of what makes Vermont special, now and in the future. I am embarrassed to admit that I have been praised, more than once, for my candor from visitors but I don’t honestly think I deserve a medal for telling the truth, do you?
Few chamber directors may quote Popeye but I think I will, as I really do think that the Kingdom is all the more special for its imperfections as much as it is for its incredible splendor. “I yam what I am and dats what I yam” is not a bad philosophy. And to quote yet another respected gentleman, Mark Twain, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” These are two sage thoughts from two wise men.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
