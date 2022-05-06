Yesterday, I did something I have been putting off for years, and cue the stifled giggles, I got a nose job. It was hardly cosmetic, as I have broken my nose at least three times, but when you utter those two words, “nose job,” the Kardashian name inevitably comes up. It is hard having a nose that looks normal on the outside but resembles Michael Jackson’s on the inside. I must give kudos to the sweet lad who gave me my last broken nose, in fact, a baseball bat to the schnoz. My surgeon, in fact, told me that it was easily a grand-slam swing.
When it became apparent that my breathing issues were getting worse by the month, my wonderful doctor, Deane Rankin, suggested that now was the time to have it done. I can tell you that it was no walk in the park during the pandemic to have to wear masks and have such a breathing problem, necessitating the need for surgery that much more. When I asked for an estimation of the procedure, I was rather disheartened to learn it would cost the equivalent of having my oil burner replaced, which is what I was saving to do.
I was faced with the dilemma that many face when dealing with medical costs, whether you eat or pay your medical bills but, in my case, it was breathing or staying warm. I’m fortunate that I have a backup form of heat as my boiler limps to its unfortunate demise, but many others are faced with this terrible dilemma every day.
Lest you think I am speaking purely anecdotally, that I know a guy who knows a family that is in this situation, I can tell you that from my three years as serving as a healthcare navigator this situation is real. Every week I would have residents from the Kingdom come into the chamber, either without health insurance for themselves or their children, and having to make that terrible choice, do I eat or pay for healthcare. It was a common occurrence to have such folks actually cry upon learning they could afford something that they thought was financially out of reach.
For some unforsaken reason, there are too many people out there who think that those who are in need are failures because they can’t get good paying jobs, pay their rent nor put food on their tables, and nothing could be further from the truth. Anyone who balances such dreadful decisions is a hero in my book and needs our help, not our scorn.
When we lift up these folks, they are more likely to have the resources to contribute to the economy and lift it up. I’m tired of hearing of that one guy, perhaps decades ago, that spent his aid on a new snowmobile as opposed to helping his family. These stereotypes have to end and, frankly, there is so much oversight of these programs.
I am lucky to have a good-paying job that, over time, will allow me to pay this expensive medical bill but there are many others who will have to, pardon my word choice, still pay through the nose for such care. I have the notion that the turn of phrase that “it will cost an arm and a leg” came from describing high healthcare costs, no?
So what do we do in this situation, now that we have expounded on this dilemma? Well, for one, we support initiatives and legislators, at home and nationally, that support healthcare assistance to those in need. It will help them and our economy at the same time.
I must admit this is the first time I’ve written a column on pain killers but will be back to some semblance of normal in next week’s piece. And, for those of you who are itching to see what I look like (and there are many), I will post a picture on our Facebook page of the outcome. It may not be a Kardashian nose, but I will take my Dad’s nose any day over theirs.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
