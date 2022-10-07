When I set out to write my column this week, I thought it might be fun to do something I haven’t done, go back and find a piece that I wrote on almost the same day from a number of years ago. I was interested in seeing how much had changed, but was also curious to see how much had stayed the same.
Quite quickly, I came upon my column from Oct. 9, 2010. Ironically, the very reason I searched out the column in the first place hit me square in the face with the headline, “Everything Old Is New Again… Even Us,” but I wondered whether the rest of the column would be so seemingly coincidental.
A picture may be worth a thousand words but, in my opinion, a thousand words can also paint a picture and that is what I try to do each week. In describing the establishment of our organization, I wrote in 2010, “When the first business leaders met to form our organization, they traveled by horse and buggy to get to their appointed destination. Chances are they warmed their hands over a fire and conducted the meeting in the warm glow of a lantern. And, had I appeared at the door seeking entrance, it is quite likely I would have been turned away, a victim of being the wrong gender. It is startling how much has transpired since the first initial chamber meeting in St. Johnsbury so long ago.”
Twelve years hence, I am still struck by the rich history of this organization that I have worked at for so long. While I noted, then, what our organization had experienced since its start – including two World Wars, women getting the vote, the Great Depression, space travel, computer technology, the Great Recession and our first African-American president – who knew we would have to add a worldwide pandemic to the mix? The Spanish Flu of 1918 was not even included on my original list, but everyone knows about it now. Twelve years from now, what historical incidents will be added to this continuing tally? Only time will tell…
Although we have changed our mission and logo a number of times since 1891, what we are as an organization has not differed all that much over the many decades, but we have greatly evolved in how we serve our members and region. That sentiment was echoed in 2010 when I wrote, “What they sought back then for chamber members and what we do now is no different. Our mission has not changed over the many years, to promote, enhance and strengthen businesses. And while they may have done such promotion in an entirely different way, there are lessons to be learned in how they battled for business (keeping Fairbanks Scales open) and struggled to survive (during the Great Depression).”
For now, chambers are holding their own, but I am hoping 12 years from now that most chambers of commerce will still be in operation, including our own, but that is not guaranteed. It is human nature to reach for the newest invention, whatever is high-tech and cool, over what has served you so well over the years. I think you know where I am going with this. Will Google be considered a replacement for chambers down the road? For the sake of humanity, I hope not!
As chambers have changed with the times over the many generations, many see us as that organization I described early on in my column, as an antiquated organization from long ago, but that sentiment couldn’t be further from the truth. If only we, too, were multi-billion-dollar businesses that could toot our own horns, instead of being hard-working and determined non-profit organizations.
There are others on the chopping block, as well, besides chambers, including community newspapers, and I hope you will all fight for these important institutions long after I hand in my office keys, because the most important things in life, the ones that better your lives, day in and day out, are worth saving.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
