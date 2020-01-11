Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I hope you will excuse me if this is not the clearest or best-written column I have ever written, but there is a good reason. The cold germs have whipped across the snowy fields, through my door and into my chest, giving me a slight but decidedly baritone voice. It is the voice my daughter once described as bourbon and broken glass.
It has been a good, long time since I have frequented these pages, and there is a good reason for that as well. I had a pretty severe ankle sprain and break in the past year and, frankly, it is hard to write when you are in pain. Now that my limp and pain have subsided, I would like you to know that I will once again be writing columns for the paper but doing some other writing endeavors as well.
