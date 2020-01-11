I hope you will excuse me if this is not the clearest or best-written column I have ever written, but there is a good reason. The cold germs have whipped across the snowy fields, through my door and into my chest, giving me a slight but decidedly baritone voice. It is the voice my daughter once described as bourbon and broken glass.

It has been a good, long time since I have frequented these pages, and there is a good reason for that as well. I had a pretty severe ankle sprain and break in the past year and, frankly, it is hard to write when you are in pain. Now that my limp and pain have subsided, I would like you to know that I will once again be writing columns for the paper but doing some other writing endeavors as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.