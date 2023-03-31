Chamber Made: Yes, I Can Be Quite A Calculating Person

When Fridays roll around, I often take stock of the past week, looking back at tasks and assignments I completed in those five jam-packed days. This week, there was more than one project that I had to unearth my trusty Sharp calculator from under paperwork and make some calculations.
When I was back in high school, I often accompanied my mom and dad to pick up groceries at the local Grand Union, as buying food for five kids was a herculean task. Just hauling the shopping bags into the house, alone, was a workout.
Before we ever left the store, however, my dad would pause near the front window, surveying and scouring the receipt with a fine-tooth comb. He was looking for mistakes, as every item we bought back then had to be entered in manually. Ever the school business manager, Dad took each and every purchase he ever made seriously, whether it was for home or work.
I thought back then, and this is the truth, that I would hardly ever use math at my job. I was going to be a journalist, covering important stories and righting the world’s wrongs. I would be typing, not clacking my fingertips on a calculator. Boy, was that young woman wrong.
Out of the gate, even in my work-study job as an Agency of Environmental Conservation intern, I was using a calculator all the time, recording the volume of refuse that businesses generated. It got no better as a reporter, years later, on my beat in San Diego and then Wellesley, Mass. With going to so many school and select board meetings, it got to the point I carried a calculator in my bookbag. Never did I think I would use math so much.
And if you think I used math a lot in my days as a reporter and newspaper editor, flash forward to my time here at the chamber. Before my exemplary onsite bookkeeper, Jenn Garand, passed away, we would spend hours researching prices, evaluating program costs and looking at ways to trim the budget. Let me give you a recent case, as an example of that trait.
When my color printer at work finally broke after many years of unheralded service, I not only had to get the best price I could for the machine, itself, but had to determine what the price of the toners would be and then compare all the likely candidates. So, now I know, every time I print a copy on that printer, I know how much it costs the chamber. That knowledge led me to selecting our copy machine as the default printer, as the cost of printing is that much lower.
And just this week, I helped a business owner determine what it costs to operate her company on a daily basis, providing evidence to that person’s landlord of actual damages to her bottom line when her place had to be closed for a couple days. Me not using math? My dad must be laughing in Heaven.
Knowledge is power. Jenn’s stellar financial acumen during the Great Recession and pandemic, as well as my own humble experience in that area, has meant our chamber has survived some tough times, indeed, because we not only knew how to pinch a penny but how to spend it wisely.
Don’t be young me. Know what is going in and out of your business and where you can cut the fat in your budget. I have gone from a total math denier to embracing my calculator as the valued work buddy it should be. I guess you could say it’s a friend I can really count on. Sorry, but you had to know that pun was coming.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
