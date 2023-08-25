If you are around someone for any length of time, chances are you have inside jokes that no one gets but you and that particular person. That was the case with my co-worker, Jenn Garand, and myself, who had the most childish and immature response every time someone put the words do and do together, such as the sentence, “We do do things together all the time.”

We didn’t care who said those two words in tandem, but the two of us would always respond back to them, “You just said do do,” in a very deadpan and serious tone. Childish, yes, but always funny, as it was not an expected response from two grown women.

