If you are around someone for any length of time, chances are you have inside jokes that no one gets but you and that particular person. That was the case with my co-worker, Jenn Garand, and myself, who had the most childish and immature response every time someone put the words do and do together, such as the sentence, “We do do things together all the time.”
We didn’t care who said those two words in tandem, but the two of us would always respond back to them, “You just said do do,” in a very deadpan and serious tone. Childish, yes, but always funny, as it was not an expected response from two grown women.
I thought of that today on my walk back from the post office when I thought I would focus my column this week on not what the chamber has done in the past, but what we do do, here and now. And did I feel Angel Jenn was there with me, laughing? Yes, I did.
As of late, I have to admit I’ve gotten a bit down in the dumps. I can’t seem to lessen the mountains of paperwork on my desk before other piles are added to the heap, sadly by myself. I don’t have a to-do list. I have to-do list books, with my director, financial and Heart of Vermont Chamber responsibilities all neatly scribed with cute, little boxes to the side, which I proudly fill in when the task is complete.
Added to this funk was having to cancel the Colors of the Kingdom Festival this year, which, personally, pained me greatly, as the fall festival was the first event I put on as a new director so long ago. Despite starting the organization of the event months before we had done so in the past and reminding partners, volunteers and vendors of the celebration more than we had before, there was little response.
Although it was really difficult to cancel the festival, as so few of the pieces were falling into place, I now had time to focus on what we needed to do going forward, which is preparing for our new web site to come online. Given the unexpected gift of those few extra weeks that I would’ve spent organizing the festival, we, instead, should be able to launch our gargantuan web site that much earlier.
Few know that it was one of my absolute favorite performers in the world, Julie Andrews, who said, “When one door closes, another window opens,” and it is so true, especially if you are willing to look through the panes so close to you.
I have tried to follow that wise counsel of Dame Julie throughout my life, even as I ignore her seemingly misguided counsel to “Take a spoonful of sugar, and the medicine goes down.” Not all that Mary Poppins said was gold, but the window reference has always resonated with me.
Work is hard. Life is tough. Stuff happens and to quote the Rolling Stones, “You can’t always get what you want,” but we should all strive to get up, dust ourselves off and take the next step forward. I know that more than others, after badly breaking my ankle a couple of years ago. You just need to take the next step, even if you are limping. If you fall down, you get back up again.
I didn’t want this to be a puff piece on all that we do at the chamber but, rather, to focus on the challenges we sometimes face to complete those accomplishments and, yes, even the frustrations we face when we can’t or fail. We know people are looking at our organization, at what we do and how we do it, and we want to represent the very best of the Kingdom in all that we do and try to do. We do tend to do do a lot of things and want to do them right, and, yes, I said it again.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber.
