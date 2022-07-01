There is an old phrase in these parts that you should never complain about someone in public because the person you are complaining about might be their relative. The same applies in a tourism-based economy. If you gripe about the influx of visitors to the Kingdom, there is a good chance that someone in that group is a tourist and such comments hardly make them feel welcome.
In the last year or so, as the visitors have returned to our bike trails, pristine lakes, ski resorts, attractions and the region, in general, I’ve heard more than one person grumble about having so many tourists back in the area. The roads are now filled with “bad drivers, they say, and “they buy “bougee” food at the White Market. The biggest criticism is that they just come up here “to change things.”
I can’t speak to the bougee food comment, but I could not disagree more on the last point. For the most part, these folks don’t want the Northeast Kingdom to resemble the place they came from, in any shape or form. They have found something special in these parts, and they know it.
I deal with visitors all the time and the comment I hear the most is that they have found Heaven on Earth in the Northeast Kingdom, that their respective blood pressures instantly lower as soon as they cross our borders. They may swarm to our bike trails, boat launches and ice cream stands in droves, but their greatest wish is to be considered one of us, as natives.
If anything, they don’t want the area to change as much as you might think; they don’t want the Kingdom to be like the place they left behind.
The Northeast Kingdom, to so many people from away, has become a haven, a harbor from the storm, from the harried hustle and bustle of their own busy lives. I have seen a great number of these returning tourists/second-home owners become integrated into our communities and region.
They volunteer at the fairs, attend our concerts and help us seek solutions to trying issues we might face, something they might’ve faced in their own backyards and want to help us solve here. Simply put, we should put out the welcome mat to invite these people here.
And here is the economic part of this equation that you all need to hear; we need these visitors. They bring hundreds of millions of dollars to our state in tourism dollars, and I only expect those numbers to climb as the world becomes more discombobulated and scary in the years to come.
Yes, I know that the influx of people moving to the region and state right now is driving up the prices of homes, but the state is actively looking at solutions to create and construct more affordable housing. It is a problem that can be solved.
This might shock you, but it needs to be said, that our population needs to grow about a third in the next few decades to make up for an aging population. We need them as much as they want to be here.
All I am asking is for everyone to be mindful what you say and where you say it. Your thought bubbles, formed in your head and coming out your mouth, without a filter, may offend and hurt the feelings of people who care and love our region and, frankly, don’t deserve that treatment. We should consider them as a friend we don’t know yet.
Darcie McCann is the executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
