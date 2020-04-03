Chamber Welcomes Ruth Ann Hacking As Next Executive Director

WELLS RIVER — The Cohase Chamber of Commerce board of directors recently announced that Ruth Ann Hacking, of Haverhill, N.H., has been named the new executive director. She succeeds Sarah Pushee, who left the Chamber earlier this year to focus on her family and her other active roles in the community.

“The hiring committee was universally impressed with all of Ruth Ann’s experiences and skills, and we are excited for all of the possibilities that will come with her as the executive director,” states Andrew Barter, board president of the Cohase Chamber and chief operating officer of Little Rivers Health Care in Bradford, Vt.

